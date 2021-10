Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has announced that the camera icon in its chat composer will allow users to scan QR codes to make payments in Indian stores. As per WhatsApp, over 20 million stores, which are typically micro and small enterprises, can accept payments via QR code in the country. WhatsApp also introduced the rupee symbol for users to use while transacting. Even as its rollout has started, the symbol would be available to users across India only in the coming weeks. The company also operates WhatsApp Business app for small businesses in India and has 15 million enterprises using the service.

