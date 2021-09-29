CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campari Group’s Wild Turkey Master’s Keep One whiskey – Product Launch

By Rhodri Morgan
just-drinks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation – The US, available in selected off-premise outlets. Campari Group has launched another limited edition expression from its Wild Turkey Bourbon brand. Wild Turkey Master’s Keep One is a blend of two Bourbon whiskies, one aged for between eight and ten years and one aged for 14 years. The blend then spent an unspecified period of time resting in charred American oak barrels.

www.just-drinks.com

just-drinks.com

Eastside Distilling’s Oregon Marionberry Whiskey – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whiskey, US, Bourbon, 46% abv. Location – The US, initially in Oregon, Washington and Texas. Eastside Distilling has re-launched a seasonal expression that forms part of a new line of flavoured whiskies. Eastside Oregon Marionberry Whiskey was produced using Oregon-grown marionberries – a man-made cross between chehalem...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

This brand new whiskey is making it's debut, and it pairs perfectly with tri tip

Sugar House Distillery is releasing its #2 Barrel Master Series Straight Rye Whiskey on September 24. This whiskey has been in the barrel for three years and 10 months. Francis Fecteau from Sugar House Distillery says when you sniff it you'll pick up the aroma of "old leather books while sitting in a cafe having an espresso with a hint of chocolate and cherry".
Thrillist

Wild Turkey Just Unveiled This Year's Limited Edition Master's Keep Bourbon

Every year, Wild Turkey releases a unique expression in its Master's Keep series, and It just unveiled the 2021 bottle. Master's Keep is a series of limited-edition bourbons from the Campari Group-owned distillery. This year's edition is called Master's Keep One. It's the sixth installment in the series, crafted by Master Distiller Eddie Russell, son of former Master Distiller Jimmy Russell.
Elite Daily

Popeyes’ Cajun Style Turkey Is BACK, And Here’s How To Get One

You’ve probably just gotten used to the fall weather, but the holidays are coming up fast, and getting your Thanksgiving turkey fix is an important part of the season’s to-do list. Whether you’re cooking a solo feast, having a get-together, or hanging out with family virtually, Popeyes’ fan-favorite Cajun Style Turkey is a great option if you don’t want to spend all day tending to a bird. If you want to skip the kitchen as much as possible this Thanksgiving, here’s how to order Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkey for a pre-made dish.
just-drinks.com

Maison Villevert’s Celtic Whisky Distillery Gwalarn blended whisky – Product Launch

Maison Villevert’s Celtic Whisky Distillery has released its first new product in two decades. Gwalarn is a blended French whisky made from a selection of liquids at the Brittany distillery. The launch comes a year after Maison Villevert acquired Celtic Whisky, which was the French company’s first purchase outside of its home Cognac region.
just-drinks.com

St Hildie’s Botonica Spiked Tincture Tonics – Product Launch

Location – The US, initially available in California. St Hildie’s Botonica has launched a range of RTD cocktails made with nootropics in the US. The Los Angeles-based company announced the release of Tincture Tonics, which are made with plant-derived nootropics such as holy basil and ginseng, that St Hildie’s claims improve cognitive function and mood. The three-strong RTD line-up comprises:
just-drinks.com

Atomic Brands’ Kentucky Coffee Whiskey – Product Launch

Location – The US, available in selected off-premise outlets across Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio. Atomic Brands has launched a flavoured whiskey brand in the US. Kentucky Coffee is made using real coffee extract and was inspired by the cowboy tradition of drinking ‘cowboy coffee’ and strong ‘firewater’ whiskey. Initially available in selected retailers across three states, Atomic confirmed the expression will roll out nationally in the coming months.
just-drinks.com

“With no- & low-alcohol, it’s like a vegetarian butcher!” – Just Drinks speaks to De Kuyper Royal Distillers marketing head Albert de Heer

Next month sees Just Drinks’ sister company, Arena International, host the ‘Spirits Strategies & Innovation‘ conference in London. In the run-up to the two-day event, we hear from one of the speakers, De Kuyper Royal Distillers’ global marketing director Albert de Heer. Just-Drinks: What’s your history with De Kuyper?. Albert...
cravedfw

Angel Envy’s Dinner at Whiskey Cake September 28th

Whiskey Cake’s Plano restaurant is hosting a unique six-course pairing dinner featuring Angel’s Envy Distillery. On Sept. 28 at 7 p.m., guests can enjoy a delicious evening of food and craft cocktails featuring this special prix-fixe menu. First Course. Lamb croquette with house blend panko and ricotta, paired with “On...
CBS Philly

Taste With Tori: Augusto’s Of Madison Celebrates Multi-National Influences On Plates With Passion And Gusto

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Warming up Warminster. There’s a small BYOB that celebrates Mediterranean, Latino, French and American influences on plates with passion and gusto. So set your tastebuds up for excitement at Augusto’s of Madison. Now while the flame and the flavor may come from the kitchen, the fire comes from chef and owner Augusto Jalon. Born in Ecuador, Jalon came to the United States in 1972. “I always say I’m an aspiring chef because you keep learning,” he said. “My father was a physician. I wear a different kind of white coat.” His journey to wearing a white coat was one paved in pit stops. First, he worked in a couple of small restaurants and then back to Ecuador to marry his wife. Then, back to the States to start culinary school, where a future in fine dining was calling him. But this chef didn’t stay in the city. Eighteen years ago he settled on this street and has worked ever since to follow his passion and provide for his family. For more on Augusto’s of Madison, watch the video above.
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
just-drinks.com

De Havilland’s London Dry Gin – Product Launch

Price – In the UK, SRP of GBP39.99 (US$54.50) per 70cl bottle. UK spirits start-up De Havilland has released its first product, a London dry gin. De Havilland London Dry Gin is made with botanicals sourced from South Africa and the UK including juniper, aniseed and the buchu plant, a type of shrub. De Havilland was founded by Hiru Bathija, a pilot, in August and takes its name from a former UK aviation manufacturer.
Only In Pennsylvania

Wild Annie’s Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Gourmet Made-To-Order Meals That Will Keep You Coming Back

Gourmet sprinkled with a bit of grit. If that sounds right up your culinary alley, you’ll likely find yourself smitten with Wild Annie’s Restaurant in Pennsylvania. (That’s how they describe their menu offerings – gourmet with a bit of grit.) Add a delicious menu selection with a relaxing setting and friendly staff, and you just […] The post Wild Annie’s Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Gourmet Made-To-Order Meals That Will Keep You Coming Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
just-drinks.com

Asahi Group’s 4%-abv Luxury Shibori Tomato Premium RTD – Product Launch

Asahi Group has released an alcoholic tomato juice. The 4%-abv chu-hai, or spirits-based RTD, contains 21% juice from Kagome, a Japanese manufacturer of tomato-based foods. According to Asahi, the RTD has a balance of “acidity and sweetness”. The new product is the second in Asahi’s Premium series under the Luxury...
InsideHook

Peerless Keeps Winning All the Whiskey Awards. Here’s Why.

Since its (re)launch in 2014 — and the release of its first product (rye) in 2017 — Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. has racked up pretty much every major whiskey honor: It was ranked as the top American rye by Whisky Advocate, championed as the Global Craft Producer of the Year by Whisky magazine (beating out literally thousands of distilleries) and even swept a National Association of Container Distributors ceremony, thanks to the distillery’s distinctive and very heavy bottle design.
