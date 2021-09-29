CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

THE ARMED Drops Performance Of "Where Man Knows Want" From Ultrapop: Live At The Masonic

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Armed is celebrating their new album Ultrapop with a brand new feature length film named Ultrapop: Live at the Masonic out on October 15. The band is now streaming their performance of "Where Man Knows Want" from the film and it looks fantastic. Though what else would you expect from The Armed?

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
metalinjection

Check Out The Artist Recreating Classic Album Art With Legos

Artist Adnan Lotia is recreating album covers from artists like Metallica, Black Sabbath, and Soundgarden using only the digital Lego software BrickLink Studio. Lotia said the idea came from teaching an after school robotics class, and was born partially out of the need for super specific pieces. "I realized that...
DESIGN
metalinjection

MORTIFERUM Opens The Crypts With New Song "Exhumed From Mortal Spheres"

Washington-based death doom unit Mortiferum will release their new album Preserved In Torment on November 5. The band is streaming their churning new single "Exhumed From Mortal Spheres" now, which is perfect for the increasingly colder (and eventually miserable) weather. Pre-orders for Preserved In Torment are available here.
MUSIC
metalinjection

DARKEST HOUR Launches Bandcamp With Live Albums, Rarities & Demos

Darkest Hour is getting themselves into the Bandcamp game with a handful of unreleased live albums, old demos, EPs, and cover songs. Darkest Hour just created their Bandcamp profile and published the following:. Live In Lockdown. Undoing Ruin Live At The Black Cat. The Mark Of The Judas. The Covers...
INTERNET
metalinjection

PERTURBATOR Launches Atmospheric, Gothy New Band RUIN OF ROMANTICS

Ruin Of Romantics is the new band featuring James Kent (Perturbator), Mehdi Thepegnier (Hangman's Chair), Françis Caste (Dysfunctional By Choice), and Vince Mercier (ex-Mass Hysteria). The band will release their debut album Velvet Dawn on October 29 via Kent's brand new record label Music Of The Void.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances#Masonic Temple#Armed
metalinjection

Founding CANCER BATS Guitarist Quits, Band Postpones 2021 Tour Dates

Founding Cancer Bats guitarist Scott Middleton has announced he's leaving the band. Middleton said recent life events have compelled him to leave, and that he has "nothing but love" for his now former bandmates. "After much consideration and an amazing 17 years together, I've decided that I will be parting...
MUSIC
metalinjection

AQUILUS' New Song "Into Wooded Hollows" Is An Orchestral Doom Nightmare

Aquilus, easily one of the masters of everything orchestral and heavy, is back for the first time in a decade with a new album called Bellum I. The band is now streaming the debut single "Into Wooded Hollows", whose nine-ish minute runtime is nothing short of terrifying. "Bellum I is...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
WGN TV

Live performance from Jennifer Deann Scott

The Grand Reopening Weekend is taking place Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 and is free to attend (reservations are recommended!) In addition to Jennifer Deann Scott, there will be other live performances throughout the weekend from singers Tony Ocean and Chris Minardi, comedian Vito Zatto and DJ Amazing Angelo Pesce. The weekend kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 5pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a live performance from Jennifer Deann Scott. The event is taking place during Edison Park’s Annual Restaurant Week.
CHICAGO, IL
papermag.com

Mitski Is Back!

In an age where so many pop stars are embracing their "joy and happiness" eras while the rest of us depressed folks pick up the shattered pieces of our post-pandemic lives, it's nice to know that our patron saint of being-in-our-feelings, Mitski, has at long last returned to guide us through these trying times.
MUSIC
metalinjection

METAL INJECTION LIVECAST #640 – Neigh Means Neigh

We kick things off by talking about Facebook's downtime. We learn about some of the less-flattering things GG Allin did. We briefly speak to Jordan from Dark Saga, a band we all thrashed last week. We discuss David Lee Roth's pending retirement. We learn tAtu is returning. We find new footage of Vince Neil performing and it's rough. We learn of a revolutionary new guitar pedal and an insane medical condition. We wrap the show by discussing the benefits of sneezing.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

BE'LAKOR Does Melodeath Right With New Song "Foothold"

Be'lakor will release Coherence, their first new album in five years, on October 29. The band is now streaming their gargantuan new single "Foothold," which clocks in at seven and a half minutes, precisely none of which aren't melodic death metal mastery. "We're excited to share this album after five...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

GLOSON Steamrolls All With New Single "Impetus"

Swedish post-metal purveyor Gloson is now streaming their new single "Impetus," whose runtime is nothing but devastating and sludgy riffs backed with bellowing vocals. "'Impetus' is about the harsh and overwhelming sensation of nothingness," said Gloson. "When the void is so clear that it almost takes the shape of a beast that forces you back into bed, every motion takes a lifetime and every word is a slur. It is about when you get to the point when only pain is real and it's the only thing that makes sense."
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

BAD RESCUE Creates Industrial Atmospheres With "Battering Rain"

Bad Rescue is the new project featuring brothers David and Franck Potvin (Lyzanxia, Phaze I, One-Way Mirror). The project is now streaming their industrial new single "Battering Rain," whose runtime incorporates everything from clean atmospheres to really bringing down the riffs. "'Battering Rain' is the first song we wrote after...
MUSIC
PopSugar

Presenting All the Showstopping Performances From Global Citizen Live

Global Citizen Live's 24-hour telecast event kicked off on Saturday with a lineup of stellar performances from some of the biggest stars in music. The annual event was held to raise awareness for causes like climate change, the hunger crisis, vaccine equity, and more issues affecting the world. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even made a special appearance in Central Park during their stop in NYC to deliver a touching speech advocating for COVID-19 vaccine equity. To honor Global Citizen's mission, all of the performances took place across six different continents around the world in various locations — including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Lagos, Sydney, Mumbai, and more. The slew of performances from the entire weekend included appearances from big-name artists like Chloe and Halle, Billie Eilish, BTS, Coldplay, Burna Boy, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and even a reunion with The Fugees. Take a look at all the showstopping performances ahead!
MUSIC
metalinjection

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Drummer Launches New Band LYBICA

Killswitch Engage drummer Justin Foley has teamed up with Gravel Kings drummer Doug French and banjoist Joey Johnson for a new, all-instrumental band called Lybica. The band features Foley on drums and guitar, Johnson on guitar, and French on bass – in other words, instruments they're not normally found playing in their usual band (except for Foley drumming).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy