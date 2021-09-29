THE ARMED Drops Performance Of "Where Man Knows Want" From Ultrapop: Live At The Masonic

Global Citizen Live's 24-hour telecast event kicked off on Saturday with a lineup of stellar performances from some of the biggest stars in music. The annual event was held to raise awareness for causes like climate change, the hunger crisis, vaccine equity, and more issues affecting the world. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even made a special appearance in Central Park during their stop in NYC to deliver a touching speech advocating for COVID-19 vaccine equity. To honor Global Citizen's mission, all of the performances took place across six different continents around the world in various locations — including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Lagos, Sydney, Mumbai, and more. The slew of performances from the entire weekend included appearances from big-name artists like Chloe and Halle, Billie Eilish, BTS, Coldplay, Burna Boy, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and even a reunion with The Fugees. Take a look at all the showstopping performances ahead!

