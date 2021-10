Welcome one welcome all, the best month of the year is here, and you know what that means right? That is correct, weird, unpredictable experimental insanity from Lou Kelly. Have not heard of Lou Kelly? Well, you have now. What he makes is difficult to define because it is all very out there. Perhaps he summarized his own discography when he wrote an album called Genres That May or May Not Exist. To some that may sound like his music is not palatable. Definitely for some, it will not be, but for those that are ready to take the trip, you are in for some special sights and sounds.

