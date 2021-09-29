CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Latest on Congress as shutdown looms

CNN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's why the next 24 hours are crucial for Biden's agenda and Congress. In a moment when President Biden and Democratic leaders sought to create desperately needed momentum to pass key parts of the President's agenda, everything appeared to turn in the exact opposite direction. Biden's meetings with two key...

edition.cnn.com

Late Thursday, after the Senate passed a bill to raise the nation’s debt ceiling through early December, temporarily staving off a potential government shutdown and default, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) took to the Senate floor to praise the move — and to blast Republicans for what he described as a “risky drama.”
Axios

McConnell blinks

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blinked. Why it matters: After McConnell refused for months to budge over his insistence that Democrats suspend the debt limit through the budget reconciliation process, he tried to forestall changes to the filibuster by offering Democrats an alternate route to temporarily raise the debt limit through December.
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
KREX

Default crisis dodged — for now — with Dem-GOP debt accord

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders announced an agreement Thursday to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting an unprecedented federal default that experts say would devastate the economy. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared. Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose party has been […]
WashingtonExaminer

Jayapal pushed Biden for $3T spending bill

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range he has floated to Democrats in recent days.
Markets Insider

Bernie Sanders just spent 15 minutes lambasting Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for holding up the Democrats' reconciliation bill, accusing them of 'sabotage'

At a Wednesday news conference, Bernie Sanders blasted Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Manchin and Sinema are the holdouts in the Senate on Democrats' $3.5 trillion social-spending bill. "Two people do not have the right to sabotage what 48 want," Sanders said. "That, to me, is wrong." Sen. Bernie Sanders...
CNN

Senate votes to extend debt ceiling through early December

(CNN) — The Senate voted 50-48 Thursday evening to extend the nation's debt limit through early December after Democrats and Republicans reached a deal to avert economic disaster following weeks of partisan deadlock over the issue. The House will next have to approve the extension before it can be sent...
AFP

US Senate green-lights stop-gap deal to avert debt default

The US Senate voted Thursday to stave off a credit default that would have sparked a recession and roiled world markets as Democrats and Republicans agreed to a stop-gap fix to raise the nation's debt limit. The breakthrough -- which temporarily defers the crisis by adding another $480 billion to the allowable debt total -- came with an estimated 11 days to go until the country would no longer have been able to borrow money or pay off loans for the first time in its history. Chuck Schumer, who leads the Democrats in the Senate, announced the breakthrough deal after fractious negotiations in Congress going into the early hours of the morning. "Republicans played a dangerous and risky partisan game, and I am glad that their brinksmanship did not work," he said on the Senate floor.
CNN

McConnell's shift on debt ceiling fight puts GOP in a bind

(CNN) — The debt ceiling deal proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell put his GOP conference in a bind, with some Republicans accusing the formidable Senate tactician of folding in his standoff with Democrats and others refusing to go along with his strategy. The Senate voted 50-48 Thursday evening...
