‘No Time to Die’ Spoiler-Free Review: A fond farewell to Daniel Craig

By Nick Johnston
vanyaland.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two primary characteristics that, to me, define Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond, and, much like conjoined twins linked at the hip or skull by genetics and fate itself, I think they’re inextricably connected. On the left side of the two-person body, you have the rich and emotional content of these films, which, perhaps inspired by Bourne‘s steely-eyed realism, gave the character a narrative arc previously somewhat forbidden by the episodic nature of the series. He’s not a sad boy, per se, but he is most definitely not the kind of quip-spilling unemotional badass that has previously been established by the likes of Connery, Moore, and Brosnan. Imagine it’s, perhaps, with kind yet defeated eyes, looking for love and regretting its past decisions, failed flings, and assassinations. On the other side, you have this era’s often-withering perspective on the nature of 007’s work — it was, perhaps inevitable due to the Bush years’ specific kind of revisionism and challenges from shit like xXx, that Bond would go hard — and as established by Casino Royale, you have him as the “blunt instrument” murdering people in bathrooms, filmed in handsome greyscale, for the sake of Her Majesty’s aims abroad and within. Sure, it indulges in all of the typical fantasies inherent to Fleming’s escapist yarns, but it also regards their motivations with deep skepticism. Notice how often Craig’s Bond is either retired or injured or whatever: he’s got more in common with a Le Carre character than one might expect. Imagine this half, perhaps, looking like Siouxie Sioux or something cliche like that.

Comments / 0

