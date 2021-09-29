Apex Legends’ first Apex Chronicle arrives today
Apex Legends developer Respawn has a penchant for weaving the game’s lore into each season through quests. Such has been the case since Season 5’s “The Broken Ghost”. However, the studio has bucked the trend in Season 10: Emergence, leaving players wondering what would replace them. Yesterday, Respawn announced in a blog post that Apex Chronicles – “bite-sized story events” – are on their way, with the first due to drop today, September 29.www.theloadout.com
