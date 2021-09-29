Apex Legends’ first Apex Chronicle arrives today

Season 10 of Apex Legends brought a lot of changes to the game, the most notable being yet another playable character. This free-to-play battle royale game came out of nowhere when it launched in 2019 with no leadup, but the team behind Titanfall 2, Respawn, certainly knew what they were doing. They have always had a masterful grasp on how an FPS game should feel to play, but injected their own unique, and incredibly satisfying, movement mechanics to really up the action. It was never going to kill the big guys like Fortnite or Warzone, but it stands toe to toe with these powerhouses.

