UPDATE 1-Brazil in talks increase chicken exports to the UK, ABPA says

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is negotiating an increase of chicken export quotas to the United Kingdom, Ricardo Santin, head of meat lobby ABPA, told a news conference on Wednesday. ABPA, which represents large meatpackers like BRF and JBS, said Brazil is also trying to start...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Brazil's Minerva controller VDQ to pay $46 mln to exercise warrants rights

SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA said late on Wednesday that its controlling shareholder VDQ Holdings SA has decided to exercise rights to buy warrants issued by the company in 2018. According to Minerva, the warrants, a security that entitles the holder to buy the underlying...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat holds firm on global demand; corn, soy turn higher

* Wheat holds near seven-week high struck earlier this week * Corn, soybeans rise after closing lower, U.S. harvest caps gains (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Thursday for a second straight session as steady international demand and rising export prices underpinned the market. Corn and soybeans steadied after being pressured on Wednesday by an advancing U.S. harvest. Grain markets were awaiting weekly U.S. export sales later on Thursday while also turning their attention to next week's monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture supply and demand forecasts. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.7% at $7.51-1/2 a bushel by 1206 GMT. A run of tenders by importing countries has been absorbing supplies from Europe and the Black Sea region, fuelling speculation that Russia could add further curbs on exports as it battles domestic inflation. "Chicago price strength is driven by tightness in Black Sea supplies," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. CBOT corn added 0.4% to $5.34-1/4 a bushel, recovering from a one-week low earlier in the session. Soybeans were up 0.3% at $12.46 a bushel, consolidating near a 2021 low struck this week. Gains in corn and soybean futures were checked by freshly harvested U.S. supplies. "The weather has been favourable for good progress in cutting in the Corn Belt, while yields have held up well so far," consultancy Agritel said in a note. Prices at 1206 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 751.50 5.50 0.74 640.50 17.33 CBOT corn 534.25 2.00 0.38 484.00 10.38 CBOT soy 1246.00 4.00 0.32 1311.00 -4.96 Paris wheat Dec 268.75 0.50 0.19 192.50 39.61 Paris maize Nov 242.25 0.00 0.00 219.00 10.62 Paris rape Nov 671.25 0.00 0.00 418.25 60.49 WTI crude oil 76.21 -1.22 -1.58 48.52 57.07 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 0.04 1.2100 -4.45 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates extend gains, lower supply propels India prices

* Mekong Delta harvest seen peaking by early next month - traders. Oct 7 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice from Vietnam extended gains to a fifth week on Thursday, as high domestic demand continued to keep procurement costs elevated, while limited supplies pushed up rates for top exporter India.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat futures up 3-5 cents, corn up 1-2 cents, soy up 2-3 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * CBOT wheat futures higher on technical buying and concerns about tightening global wheat supplies. But the CBOT December contract stayed inside of Wednesday's trading range in early moves. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Sept. 30 at 333,200 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 5-1/4 cents at $7.51-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last up 4-3/4 cents at $7.49-3/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was last up 9 cents at $9.48. CORN - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures firm on technical buying and spillover strength from wheat. Rallies capped by pressure from the ongoing U.S. harvest, although rains have slowed progress in some areas this week. Larger-than-expected weekly export sales may lend support. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended Sept. 30 at 1.265 million tonnes, above a range of trade expectations for 350,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 314,256 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico. * Brazil's crop supply agency Conab forecast Brazil's 2021/22 all-corn crop at 116.313 million tonnes, up from 86.998 million in 2020/21. * CBOT December corn last traded up 2 cents at $5.34-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Soybean futures firm on technical buying and strength in global vegetable oil markets. Rallies capped by pressure from the continuing U.S. soy harvest, although showers this week have slowed field work in some areas. * Brazil's crop supply agency Conab forecast Brazil's 2021/22 soybean production at 140.752 million tonnes, up from 137.321 million in 2020/21. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Sept. 30 at 1.042 million tonnes, within in range of trade expectations for 600,000 to 1.2 million tonnes. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 261,264 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Mexico. * November soybeans were last up 2-1/2 cents at $12.44-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy futures rise, corn steady/firm, wheat weak

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed on Thursday, supported by signs of strong exports as more recently harvested supplies became available, traders said. Corn futures were steady to firm, with investors staking out positions ahead of a key government report that will update the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on export hopes

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Thursday, supported by signs of good export demand, traders said. * Soymeal futures fell to their lowest since September 2020 on concerns that processors will produce a surplus of the feed as they crush soybeans to keep up with surging demand for soyoil. * Soyoil futures were strong on Thursday, with the demand expectations pushing the most-active contract to its highest since Aug. 18. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract found technical support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT December soyoil rose above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * Weekly export sales of soybeans dropped to 1.042 million tonnes from 1.094 million, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. The weekly total was in line with trade estimates that ranged from 600,000 to 1.2 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales of 347,900 tonnes were up from 229,683 a week earlier and near the high end of trade forecasts for zero to 350,000 tonnes. * Export sales of soyoil totaled 33,200 tonnes compared with forecasts for -5,000 to 40,000 tonnes. A week ago, the USDA reported soyoil export sales of 28,373 tonnes. * Separately, the USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 261,264 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. * CBOT November soybeans ended up 5-1/4 cents at $12.47-1/4 a bushel, CBOT December soymeal was down $3.40 at $319.30 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil was up 1.72 cents at 62.06 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
CHICAGO, IL
southeastagnet.com

August Beef Exports Top $1 Billion

U.S. beef exports set another new value record in August, topping the $1 billion mark for the first time. Information released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) also notes pork exports saw another strong month in August, remaining ahead of the record pace set last year.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Steady cash market, technical buying continues CME cattle rally

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Technical buying and a steady cash market helped fuel Chicago Mercantile Exchange live and feeder cattle futures on Thursday, sending prices to multi-week highs and stretching the rally into a fourth trading session, traders said. Most-active November feeder cattle touched its highest price since Sept....
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. farm exports are in record-setting territory

It’s an open question if U.S. ag exports were as large as forecast in fiscal 2021, but a running tally by the USDA says they were the largest ever. Shipments to foreign buyers totaled $160.2 billion with one month to go in the fiscal year, topping the record of $156.8 billion set in fiscal 2014.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. winter wheat futures fall on export concerns, spring wheat ends firm

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures weakened on Thursday, under pressure over concerns that U.S. exporters will struggle to compete with overseas suppliers for global export business. * A run of wheat tenders by importing countries has been absorbing supplies from Europe and the Black Sea region, fuelling speculation that Russia could add further curbs on exports as it battles domestic inflation. * But a shortage of high protein supplies following crop shortfalls in the northern U.S. Plains supported MGEX spring wheat , which rose to its highest since Aug. 16. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures , the most actively traded wheat contract, dropped below its five-day moving average for the first time in a week on Thursday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 333,200 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 30. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 4-3/4 cents at $7.41-1/4 a bushel while K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended down 3-3/4 cents at $7.41-1/4 a bushel. MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was up 2-1/2 cents at $9.41-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans set for weekly gain on strong export demand

CANBERRA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose for a second straight session on Friday and headed for their first weekly gain in six, supported by strong demand for U.S. supplies of the oilseed. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine cuts 2021 grain crop forecast but raises export outlook

KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry has decreased its forecast for the 2021 grain harvest to 80.25 million tonnes from the previous estimate of 80.63 million tonnes, the ministry's data showed on Wednesday. The data showed that the ministry had decreased 2021 wheat crop outlook to 31.55 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

FOCUS-From bratwurst to jamon: EU pork sector crown shifts to Spain

* Spanish expansion fuelled partly by exports to China. * Production in Germany falling as Spain's output climbs. * Germany's largest slaughterhouse invests in Spain. MADRID/HAMBURG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - When he was a child in Avila province, Albert Pascual's father bought 100 pigs, but the company he now leads has more than 9,000 - part of a major expansion that has put Spain on track to take over as the European Union's top pork producer this year.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

India's wheat exports could quadruple to 8-year high as global prices rally

* 2021 exports seen at 4.2-4.4 mln T vs 1.1 mln T yr ago. * Asian buyers prefer Indian wheat due to lower freight. MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - India's wheat exports in 2021 could quadruple from a year ago to the highest level in eight years as a rally in global prices and higher freight costs make Indian wheat lucrative for Asian buyers, two industry officials told Reuters.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Oct 5

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 108.4 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Oct 5) All grains: Wheat Barley Sunflower Sugar beet seeds Crop, mln tonnes 108.4 75.1 18.3 6.8 16.4 Crop, as of same date 125.2 86.4 21.8 7.6 16.7 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 41.3 26.7 7.7 4.2 0.435 hectares Harvested area, as of 43.9 28.5 8.1 4.6 0.467 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 12.0 million hectares compared to 13.4 million hectares at Oct. 5, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Anastasia Lyrchikova; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures rise on bargain buying

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on bargain buying on Wednesday after notching their first decline since Sept. 28 on Tuesday, traders said. * But gains were kept in check by poor export demand for U.S. supplies. * Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat in a tender. No U.S. wheat was offered in the deal. * A U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Thursday morning was expected to show wheat export sales were in a range between 200,000 and 500,000 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 30, according to analysts' estimates. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract hit technical resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. Resistance also was noted at Tuesday's high of $7.57 a bushel. * CBOT December wheat closed up 1-1/4 cents at $7.46 a bushel. MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was 15-1/2 cents higher at $9.41 a bushel and K.C. December hard red winter wheat was 2-1/2 cents firmer at $7.43-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains to second session on global demand

CANBERRA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday for a second straight session as strong global demand underpinned prices. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $7.47-1/4 a bushel by 1000 GMT, having closed up 0.2% on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE

