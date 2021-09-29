UPDATE 1-Brazil in talks increase chicken exports to the UK, ABPA says

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * CBOT wheat futures higher on technical buying and concerns about tightening global wheat supplies. But the CBOT December contract stayed inside of Wednesday's trading range in early moves. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Sept. 30 at 333,200 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 5-1/4 cents at $7.51-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last up 4-3/4 cents at $7.49-3/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was last up 9 cents at $9.48. CORN - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures firm on technical buying and spillover strength from wheat. Rallies capped by pressure from the ongoing U.S. harvest, although rains have slowed progress in some areas this week. Larger-than-expected weekly export sales may lend support. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended Sept. 30 at 1.265 million tonnes, above a range of trade expectations for 350,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 314,256 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico. * Brazil's crop supply agency Conab forecast Brazil's 2021/22 all-corn crop at 116.313 million tonnes, up from 86.998 million in 2020/21. * CBOT December corn last traded up 2 cents at $5.34-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Soybean futures firm on technical buying and strength in global vegetable oil markets. Rallies capped by pressure from the continuing U.S. soy harvest, although showers this week have slowed field work in some areas. * Brazil's crop supply agency Conab forecast Brazil's 2021/22 soybean production at 140.752 million tonnes, up from 137.321 million in 2020/21. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Sept. 30 at 1.042 million tonnes, within in range of trade expectations for 600,000 to 1.2 million tonnes. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 261,264 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Mexico. * November soybeans were last up 2-1/2 cents at $12.44-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

AGRICULTURE ・ 15 HOURS AGO