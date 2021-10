The world’s longest under-sea power cable, bringing hydropower from Norway to the UK, has been switched on. The project, known as the North Sea Link, will provide enough energy to power 1.4 million UK homes through the 1,400 megawatts of electricity shared across the interconnector.North Sea Link, spanning 450 miles, is a joint venture between the two nations, connecting the UK to Norway’s power operator, Stattnet. The project cost £1.4 billion and six years to complete.Much of Norway’s energy is sourced from clean hydroelectricity making the North Sea Link a big step in the UK’s target to reach net-zero by...

