The New Host of ‘The Bachelor’ Is…Jesse Palmer (Really, ABC?!)

Disappointment is in the air after ABC’s latest announcement. The network just revealed that Jesse Palmer will replace Chris Harrison as host of The Bachelor season 26. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” the former pro football player and TV personality said in a statement, according to Variety. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience, and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”