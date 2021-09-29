Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Season 2: What are Speculations and What are Facts?

This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s What If…?. Marvel’s What If…? ended its first season while revisiting all eight previous episodes in one big crossover climax. All of the major worlds from the season have been given some sort of follow-up, including one from an episode that got cut completely! Despite its anthology nature, the final three episodes (well, the final two episodes and like 30 seconds of the one previous) morphed the season into one big story. As Uatu the Watcher goes back to his status quo of being us, but with narration duties, we close this chapter and await the confirmed second season.

TV SERIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO