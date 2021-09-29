NCIS Season 19 Episode 3: October 4 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

Season 19 episode 4 carries with it the title of “Great Wide Open” — are you prepared to see what’s coming up next?. If you’ve seen some of the details that are out there for this episode already, there you know at least a few different things about the story that’s coming. Gibbs and McGee are heading off to Alaska, where they are desperately seeking answers on Sonova. Did this corporation really hire a killer to make sure that they could open a copper mine? We still wonder if this situation is a little more complicated than any of us realize at the moment. It’s definitely something that could have a few more twists and turns to it…

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO