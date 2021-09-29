CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Review: All You Should Know Before Watching It Without Spoilers

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan is a Japanese anime series that was first released on July 6, 2021, and is based on a Japanese manga series of the same name by GakuKuze. The plotline of the series revolves around the life of Uramichi Omota, who works on a children’s show and is hard hit by the depressing reality of life and is constantly put in a difficult situation by his colleagues.

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Season 2: What are Speculations and What are Facts?

