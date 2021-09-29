Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Review: All You Should Know Before Watching It Without Spoilers

The second installment of the Japanese series Demon Slayer is just about to hit our screens this October, and all the anime lovers should be gear up for yet another adventure and fantasy-filled saga. The show is based on Koyoharu Gotouge, who is the writer and the illustrator of the manga series in the same name. The able director for the second edition of the adventure anime series is Haruo Sotozaki, while Ufotable has produced it. Akira Matsushima has been credited for designing the characters for the story.

