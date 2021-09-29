CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcycled Foods Company Take Two Introduces New Barista Barleymilk

Specially crafted for coffee, tea or to enjoy on its own, Barista Barleymilk can be used as a creamer or steamed and frothed to velvety perfection when used in coffee and lattes. Unlike its counterparts, the Barista provides wholesome nourishment: it’s packed with 3 grams of complete plant protein per serving, is an excellent source of calcium, and contains healthy, energizing fats like MCTs (medium chain triglycerides).

