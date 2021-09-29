Upcycled Foods Company Take Two Introduces New Barista Barleymilk

When Anheuser-Busch InBev and Starbucks teamed up to launch an iced tea called Teavana back in 2017, I was initially impressed. The new line was offered in an appealing proprietary glass bottle and was reasonably tea forward. When consumers demanded an unsweetened entry, the partners quickly responded. But there were a few odd things about the launch, too. Far from seeding the brand up and down the street, A-B preferred to amass displays in suburban grocery stores. That didn’t stop it from making an extensive media buy on the big LinkNYC kiosks dotting New York’s major arteries. For a while, when I saw a Teavana ad pop up on a kiosk’s screen, I made a beeline for the nearest instant-consumption outlet – whether a deli, bagel store, even a Starbucks shop – to see if it was available for purchase. Through a couple of dozen tries, it never was. And the ordering process for wholesalers seemed unusually cumbersome, a few complained to me. In the back of my mind I also did wonder whether it was wise to name a new RTD for a failed suburban shopping mall tea chain that Starbucks had acquired for $650 mil, then proceeded to dismantle, to the tune of hundreds of stores.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO