Despite various bearish news stories the shares have crept higher, so let's check out the EV maker again. In the daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that the shares have continued to trade higher from their May low. Prices are trading above the rising 50-day moving average line as well as the slower-to-react 200-day line. It is hard to see on this chart when it happened but the 50-day line crossed above the 200-day line for a bullish golden cross.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO