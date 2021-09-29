Race for the Scudetto: Juventus Dybala setback; Osimhen driving Napoli; Reina saves Lazio
A draw full of goals and emotions between Inter Milan and Atalanta, yet another victory for AC Milan and Napoli, with the Azzurri seeming unstoppable, with 18 points in the standings (6 W, 0 L) and a team that works and plays wonderfully. Rome's Derby went to Lazio, amid the controversy over Marco Guida's poor refereeing and Pepe Reina's great saves. Here's what happened in Serie A this weekend:www.tribalfootball.com
