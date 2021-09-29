Race for the Scudetto: Juventus Dybala setback; Osimhen driving Napoli; Reina saves Lazio

MILAN (AP) — Paulo Dybala left the field in tears shortly after scoring to set Juventus on the way to a 3-2 victory over Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday. Dybala has endured a number of muscular injuries over the years and it appeared as if he had suffered another one after pulling up suddenly. The Juventus forward was able to walk off and was consoled by his teammates as he did so but it is unlikely will be able to feature in Wednesday’s Champions League match against Chelsea.

UEFA ・ 12 DAYS AGO