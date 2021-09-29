CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Lovers Of The Red Sky Episode 9: October 4 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
gizmostory.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovers Of The Red Sky is a Korean Tv series that aired for the first time on August 30, 2021. This sitcom gained such a large following after only a few episodes that it has been renewed for a second run. A young lady named Hong Chun-gi (Kim Yoo-Jung) was...

gizmostory.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizmostory.com

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 7 – October 10 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

As we all know, the 90 Day Fiance is already up with its last season, and now its third season is streaming online, so the speculations for the upcoming track have become a necessity. Each episode runs for about 100-120 minutes every week on the Sundays that we keep for relaxing. So Watching this cannot be much lesser than any other booster for a weekend.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Big Sky (Season 2 Episode 2) “Huckleberry”, trailer, release date

Cassie takes on a missing person case brought in by a concerned girlfriend while Jenny continues to search for clues relating to the mysterious truck accident. Startattle.com – Big Sky | ABC. As they check in with each other, the two eventually realize they are working the same case. However,...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Is Lovers Of The Red Sky On Viki, Netflix, Viu In English Sub Or Dub? Where To Watch And Stream The Latest Episodes Free Online

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Watching your favorite Kdrama might have been the most relaxing time of a day and encountering an advertisement is the most horrific part of streaming it illegally. We all know the struggle of looking for the perfect streaming site that has our favorite series such as the prominent SBS Kdrama Lovers of the Red Sky.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Lovers of the Red Sky Episodes 7-8 Resumes with Similar Ratings of 9.3%, 8.9% as the Week Hiatus Slows the Momentum

I was super excited on Monday for the resumption of Lovers of the Red Sky, with episode 7 picking up from the end of the painting competition and the arrival of Chun Gi’s mentally damaged dad to cause a ruckus. I don’t know if it’s mostly due to the Chuseok week preemption but the episode felt so slow and took the wind of this drama’s sails a bit. Episode 8 picked up back but that butterfly in my stomach vibes are no longer there (for now), and I spent this week’s episodes enjoying the story progress but wishing I still had that visceral emotional tug to the characters. Chun Gi is just too perfect and plucky, and played by Kim Yoo Jung perfectly endearing and not an ounce of annoying, but she’s more of a plot device due to everyone around her. She’s touched by the Demon since birth, lost her eyes, regained her right through Ha Ram’s eyes, and is fated to restore the damaged Royal Portrait in order to contain the Demon once again. And everyone around her adores her, takes care of her, and two guys love her. Between the two guys, Ha Ram remains more interesting but he’s too restrained probably because Ahn Hyo Seob can only portray stoic/calculating/tormented with one expression, and Prince Yangmyung is a good dude and all but goodness comes across as a wet blanket half the time and I don’t know if it’s Gong Myung‘s acting or the personality. Thank goodness for Kwak Si Yang’s Prince Joohyang to continue evil up the proceedings and keep it interesting. With that said, the end of episode 8 was a wild moment as Demon has emerged once again from Ha Ram at the most inopportune time, and I’m guessing he’s not there to throw a rave rager at the Palace with Chun Gi and Yangmyung.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Yoo Jung
thecinemaholic.com

Foundation Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Foundation’ continues to build on its expansive saga in episode 2, with tumultuous changes occurring in the galactic empire as Hari Seldon’s team heads into exile. The screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s popular book series spans over a thousand years and is slowly beginning to reveal its many moving parts. However, this doesn’t mean that the show doesn’t have its thrilling moments, and the episode 2 cliffhanger likely has you, and many others, absolutely aghast. So what happens next? Let’s take a look at what we can expect from ‘Foundation’ episode 3.
TV SERIES
Soompi

“Lovers Of The Red Sky” Maintains No. 1 In Monday Night Drama Ratings

“Lovers of the Red Sky” continues to lead Monday-Tuesday dramas!. According to Nielsen Korea, the September 27 episode of SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” recorded average nationwide ratings of 9.3 percent. This is a slight drop from the drama’s personal best of 10.2 percent, which it recorded for its previous episode on September 14 before taking a week off for the Chuseok holiday. However, “Lovers of the Red Sky” still maintained a strong lead among dramas that aired on Monday night.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Lovers Of The Red Sky Episode 8 RELEASE DATE and TIME, PREVIEW: Will Ha Ram Start To Express His Emotions Towards Hong Cheon Gi? Gohwawon Welcomes New Painters

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. After being postponed for a week due to the Chuseok holidays, Lovers of the Red Sky aired its episode 7 on September 27, 2021. The series also continued to be on top of the Kdramas airing on a Monday-Tuesday evening timeslot with a 9.3% nationwide viewership rating for episode 7. Although experiencing a slight drop from its personal best of 10.2% from episode 6, it is still safe to assume that the Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Bo Hyun, and Gong Myung starred Kdrama will return to the two-digit viewership ratings.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Ahn Hyo Seop Talks About “Lovers Of The Red Sky” And The Importance Of Learning

Ahn Hyo Seop participated in an interview and pictorial for Marie Claire!. During the photo shoot, the actor exuded sophisticated vibes with his elegant poses and expressions. Ahn Hyo Seop is currently starring in the SBS drama “Lovers of the Red Sky.” During the interview, he shared that it was a project where he experienced a lot of challenges. In particular, there were many scenes where he had to act in front of a blue screen. He confessed that he continuously had to think while acting because he had to create something from nothing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Lovers#Episodes#Korean#Confucian#Han
gizmostory.com

Buried on Showtime: What Are Fans Speculating Through Teaser About This Docuseries?

You might have come across many such shows and movies that reflect the working of the brain. Yes, we know how hard it is for one to explain the process. And for this, nobody is to be blamed as millions of scientists out there have been trying their level best but, to their misfortune, cannot understand the concept of our brain. There is a fantastic movie featuring Charlie Theron named Dark Places, and it also has a similar kind of plot but not precisely the same. However, this Docuseries is based on an actual life incident that took place in Eileen Franklin’s life.
TV SERIES
Soompi

4 Gifts The Boys Of “Lovers Of The Red Sky” Offer Kim Yoo Jung In Episodes 7-8

After a preemptive week, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is back and serving up a hefty dose of romance with a dash of palace intrigue. Prince Juhyang (Kwak Si Yang, who really needs a lead role) is on the warpath, determined to take the throne for his own and punish all who stand in his way be they Hong Chun Gi (Kim Yoo Jung) or his own brother Prince Yangmyung (Gong Myung). We pick up where we left off with Chun Gi falling prostrate before Juhyang who seeks to punish her for her father’s mistake. But when Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Yangmyung both step in to rescue her, they realize the other’s depth of feelings for Chun Gi. And thus begins a battle of affections.
TV SERIES
Soompi

3 Reasons Viewers Are Captivated By Kim Yoo Jung In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Lovers of the Red Sky” has been creating lots of buzz with its intriguing plot and unique characters. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight, while Gong Myung stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
epicstream.com

Lovers Of The Red Sky Episode 10 RELEASE DATE And TIME, PREVIEW: Ahn Hyo Seop Confesses His Love To Kim Yoo Jung? Gong Myung Ensures The Painter's Safety

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Lovers of the Red Sky remains the No.1 K-drama among those that air in the Monday and Tuesday evening time slots. It continues to be at a tight match with the KBS series Police University and tvN Kdrama High Class.
TV & VIDEOS
gizmostory.com

Outer Banks Season 3: What Are Speculations and What Are Facts?

The Netflix original series Outer Banks was created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke for Netflix and was released on April 15, 2020. The series’s second season began on July 30, 2021, following its renewal in July 2020. Two youth gangs in the community are at odds with each other in the series, set in a community on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 1: October 10 Release and What To Know Before Starting Season 2?

The second installment of the Japanese series Demon Slayer is just about to hit our screens this October, and all the anime lovers should be gear up for yet another adventure and fantasy-filled saga. The show is based on Koyoharu Gotouge, who is the writer and the illustrator of the manga series in the same name. The able director for the second edition of the adventure anime series is Haruo Sotozaki, while Ufotable has produced it. Akira Matsushima has been credited for designing the characters for the story.
COMICS
gizmostory.com

Alice In Borderland Season 2: Why Netflix Might Release Trailer for The Show in October?

Inspired from Haro Aso’s manga in the same name as the series, Alice in Borderland has been the directorial venture of Shinsuke Sato. Japan’s scientific thriller suspense drama initially made its debut on Netflix with its season 1 in December of 2020 and received a good response from viewers. Yasuko Kuramitsu, Yoshiki Watabe, and Sato have penned the episodes of the show.
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 10 release date and time

When is Marvel’s What If? episode 10 coming out? The episode 10 release date gives us a glimpse at when we can next expect some animated multiverse-based adventures featuring classic MCU characters. With episode 9 out now, Marvel fans are looking forward to the next installment in the series — but when can we expect it? Well, it’s bad news for those looking for a What If? episode 10 release date and time. Here’s why.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

Lovers of the Red Sky Episodes 9-10 Get Back on Track as Everyone Knows About the Demon in Ha Ram But He Just IDGAF and Keeps On Spending Quality Time with Chun Gi

It’s week 5 of Lovers of the Red Sky and after last week’s relatively dull and plodding two episodes the drama resumed being a delicious slice of sageuk crack. Ha Ram activates his alter ego Demon Mode in the middle of the Palace (oopsie) but Prince Yangmyeong gets knocked out so doesn’t remember but Chun Gi nearly gets strangled to death and does remember but still doesn’t put two and two together for awhile. She starts learning how to paint portraits so she can restore the Royal Painting to contain the Demon spirit and gets a visit from the Tiger Spirit who I love for being a snarky sassy little girl with an old soul. She’s way more useful than Mountain Granny who speaks in platitudes all the time, hello just come out and explain the who Demon Containing process directly to Chun Gi and Ha Ram. Episode 10 was the best with Ha Ram paying a night visit to Chun Gi as the Demon trying to steal her eyes back and getting thwarted by the Painting Demon (so many Demons in this drama hahaha) but allowing Ha Ram and Chun Gi the “morning after” walk of shame that is so ROFL I’ve watched it Nth times now. The episode ends with Yangmyeong interrupting Chun Gi and Ha Ram’s painting date by the creek to arrest Ha Ram in order to keep him away from Chun Gi, but really dude anything you try to do is pointless cuz those two are faaaaaaated to be as everyone keeps saying in this drama.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ghosts: Is CBS' Supernatural Comedy Hauntingly Funny? Grade the Premiere!

When it comes to TV spirits, we’d run in the opposite direction from anything on, say, Evil. But we totally wouldn’t mind being haunted by CBS’ Ghosts, which delivers laughs more than frights in its debut. Based on the BBC One sitcom, the two-episode premiere begins with Manhattanites Sam (played by iZombie‘s Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Never Have I Ever‘s Utkarsh Ambudkar) discovering that her great aunt left behind a big estate. Jay’s hesitant to uproot their lives, while Sam is excited about the free mansion she just inherited. Little do Sam and Jay know that the estate is also...
TV SERIES
Vulture

A Conversation With Squid Game’s Breakout Robot-Doll Star

Note: Spoilers about the first episode of Squid Game are ahead. If you’ve spent any time on Twitter, you’ve heard about Squid Game, the new and deeply deranged Korean Netflix series that’s on track to becoming the streamingest show ever for the platform. The nine-episode series follows 456 “contestants” — all mired with life-ruining debt — who compete in a mysterious competition at an island bunker where they participate in violent versions of children’s games.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy