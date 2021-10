Johnny Ramone’s Mosrite Ventures II guitar is up for auction along with a number of other memorabilia that was used by the Ramones over the years. According to the auction page, the guitar, which has been at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a number of years, was used by the artist at every show between 1977 and his eventual retirement 20 years later, approximating its use at about 1,500 shows over the course of his career. The guitar was also used in all 15 Ramones albums (studio and live) from this period, and the guitar’s bidding price sits at $275,000 with the next bid being $302,000. The iconic guitar is expected to reach $500k by the auction’s end on Saturday, September 25 according to brooklynvegan.com.

