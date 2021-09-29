Digimon Ghost Game Episode 1: October 3 Release and What You Should Know Before Watching It?

Do you believe in the concept of incarnation? Let’s reframe the question as to how many of you have been in love with this concept where you get to see the lovers meeting once again in another life, perhaps for the real ending they truly deserve. If your answer is yes, then we think this is the perfect drama for you. Do you remember the Chinese Drama One and Only? This is kind of the continuation of the same drama, but a modern twist is added to it.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO