CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kodak Black Violates Probation With Failed Drug Test

By Aleia Woods
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kodak Black has failed to adhere to the conditions of his probation in connection to the rapper's federal gun case. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Sept. 29), Kodak was ordered to remain in the residential program he is currently in for 90 days for treatment after failing to comply with the conditions of his supervised release. In legal documents filed on Sept. 2, Yak, whose government name is now Bill K. Kapri, received a summons for "Violation of Mandatory Condition, by unlawfully possessing or using a controlled substance."

hot991.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Says Drake Co-Sign Wasn't A Big Deal

DJ Akademiks' new podcast Off The Record is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining music podcasts, thanks in part to Ak's vast network of industry contacts. Each week, the media personality releases one interview with a famous artist. In the past, he's spoken to Rich The Kid and 21 Savage, and this week, he sat down with Kodak Black. The two spoke about Kodak's love of Donald Trump, the feud between Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and much more. They also touched on Drake's early support of Kodak, and why the rapper doesn't think his co-sign was that much of a big deal.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Why One Lawyer Thinks the FBI May Already Know Where Brian Laundrie Is

Brian Laundrie went “missing,” on September 17. Since then, several individuals and organizations have been hunting for him. Local and federal law enforcement have been tracking him. Additionally, John Walsh, internet sleuths, and even reality TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter have inserted themselves into the hunt. Currently, it seems like the whole world wants to know where Laundrie is hiding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Iconic Actor's Son Arrested, Denied Bail in Drugs Case

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is under scrutiny after his 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was arrested for alleged drug infractions. Aryan was taken into custody on an extravagant party cruise off the coast of Mumbai, India this weekend according to a report by New Delhi Television News, along with seven other people. Authorities say they seized a huge amount of drugs that indicates intent to sell as well as use.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xxl#Rolling Loud Miami#Project Baby
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Forensic Pathologist Calls FBI’s Decision to Hold Her Remains ‘Very Unusual’

Officials discovered human remains in a very remote part of the Grand Teton National Park of Wyoming weeks ago, back on September 19th. Authorities then announced that the body’s description matched that of missing Gabby Petito. Around this time, the officials reached out to Gabby’s family in order to ask for their help in confirming the identity match. Her stepfather recently spoke out about the tragic process in a talk with Dr. Phil.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Intercept

Video Shows U.S. Marshals Task Force Brutalizing Teenage Boys in Mississippi

U.S. marshals arrested two boys, ages 17 and 16, in Jackson, Mississippi, on September 16 on charges related to August shootings in the nearby city of Canton. Footage of the arrest shows one officer leading a shirtless, handcuffed boy past another officer, who reaches out and hits the boy across the face, making a loud noise on impact and leaving him bleeding from his mouth or nose. According to a lawyer representing one of the teens and his mother, both boys have said that officers physically assaulted them while they were handcuffed, including by whipping them with a green extension cord, outside the camera’s view. The FBI and the Justice Department are investigating the arrest.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy