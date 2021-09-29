California permanently adopts universal vote by mail

With the midterm elections just over a year away, two issues are top of mind for voters: Covid-19 and abortion, recent polling found. Texas' new ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy has sparked protests in the Lone Star State, as well as nationwide. The new law is also galvanizing some voters, mainly Democrats and women of color, to participate in the 2022 elections, according to a survey released Monday by All In Together, a nonpartisan nonprofit that encourages civic and political engagement among women.

