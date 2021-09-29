CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California permanently adopts universal vote by mail

By Shawn Griffiths
thefulcrum.us
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia became the largest state to permanently adopt universal mail-in ballot distribution when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the measure into law Monday. The Golden State, like many of the others that expanded access to mail-in ballots as an emergency change in 2020, saw record turnout in November. The state extended this policy into 2021, including in the September recall election. Once again, it saw higher than expected turnout.

