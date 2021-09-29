CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: The Crew face Mexican champions Cruz Azul in tonight’s Campeones Cup

Cover picture for the articleBecause the Columbus Crew is fighting for their playoff lives — with a pivotal road contest at Philadelphia looming this Sunday — it can be easy to forget they won MLS Cup last year. The triumph over Seattle last December earned Columbus entry into multiple prestigious international competitions, starting with the CONCACAF Champions League this past spring. The next of those is a one-off contest going down tonight (Wednesday, Sept. 29) at Lower.com Field: the Campeones Cup against Deportivo Cruz Azul, reigning champions of Mexico’s Liga MX. Things kick off at 8 p.m., with TV coverage on ESPN2, Univision and TUDN.

ESPN

Columbus Crew downs Cruz Azul to win Campeones Cup

Columbus Crew opened the scoring on Brayan Angulo's own goal in the fourth minute and the defending MLS champions beat Cruz Azul of Mexico 2-0 on Wednesday night in the Campeones Cup. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. Jonathan Mensah scored in the 74th on a...
How to Watch: Campeones Cup - Cruz Azul

It’ll be a massive evening on Wednesday in Central Ohio as the Columbus Crew hosts Cruz Azul in the 2021 Campeones Cup. The Campeones Cup is a competition that began in 2018 that pits the MLS Cup winner against Mexico’s Campeon de Campeones in a single match for a trophy. This match is the first non-MLS game to be played at Lower.com Field.
Gyasi Zardes
Luis Romo
Campeones Cup win must be a sign of things to come for the Crew, not the only accomplishment of 2021

When Jonathan Mensah’s head met the cross from Milton Valenzuela and placed the ball in the back of the net for a 2-0 Columbus Crew lead in the Campeones Cup Wednesday night, the scenes at Lower.com Field were remarkable. The only negative of the situation was that the dogpile of Black & Gold players that ensued behind the goal happened in front of the south stands mostly filled with Cruz Azul fans and not the Nordecke at the other end of the pitch.
GALLERY: Columbus Crew vs Cruz Azul (Campeones Cup)

The Columbus Crew’s chances of winning the Campeones Cup was almost the same as its possession percentage in this game. Alas, the Crew got the best of Liga MX’s champions Cruz Azul to win their FIRST EVER international trophy with a final score of............wait for it............ 2-0. I feel like...
Game Grades: Crew vs. Cruz Azul

The Columbus Crew won a trophy on Wednesday night, defeating Cruz Azul of Liga MX 2-0 in the Campeones Cup. The Crew brought home more silverware behind a steadfast defense and opportunistic attacks. It wasn’t art for Columbus; it was more like craft. The plan, a defensive counter-attacking formation with...
What We Learned: Crew vs. Cruz Azul

For the second time in less than 12 months, the Columbus Crew won a trophy. The Black & Gold defeated Liga MX powerhouse Cruz Azul 2-0 at Lower.com Field on Wednesday night to win the club’s first international trophy. An early own goal allowed the Crew to sit back and defend for the entirety of the match. Jonathan Mensah’s second half header sealed the deal and the title for the Crew.
Brazilian Soccer Player Arrested for Kicking Referee in Head

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian soccer player was arrested after kicking a referee in the head during a second-division game, knocking him unconscious, authorities said. William Ribeiro kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro twice during Monday’s match between Sao Paulo de Rio Grande and hosts Guarani de Venancio Aires, the second time when the official lay on the ground.
Crew's Gyasi Zardes called up to USMNT for World Cup qualifying

Columbus Crew striker Gyasi Zardes will trade the black and gold for red, white and blue in October. The Crew’s joint top goal scorer was called up by for the United States Men’s National Team upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. Zardes missed out on the September matches but is poised to play over this international break.
Crew shuts out Cruz Axul to win Campeones Cup

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Crew defeated Mexico City’s Deportivo Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the 2021 Campeones Cup, the annual competition between the reigning MLS Cup and LIGA MX champions. The Crew became the first team to post a shutout in the history of the cup. The match was the...
Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini claims Chelsea's Jorginho should WIN Ballon d'Or this year as the Italy Euro 2020 winners face each other in Champions League showdown tonight

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini believes his Italy team-mate Jorginho should win the Ballon d'Or as the close friends face off in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Jorginho, who won the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with his country last season, was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year earlier this month.
2021-22 New York Islanders Preview: Future Stanley Cup Champions

Year after year, the New York Islanders and Barry Trotz have fought their way through the postseason only to lose twice in two years to the eventual Stanley Cup Champions. The Tampa Bay Lightning are gearing up for a three-peat, but the Isles’ largely unchanged identity and roster, plus a return to form for their captain could mean that it’s finally their time for the Cup.
Five Stripes Tonight Special | USMNT World Cup Qualifying Roundtable: Jamaica, Panama, Costa Rica Preview With Jason Davis and Tom Bogert

The Octagonal continues on Thursday evening as the United States men’s national team resumes Concacaf World Cup qualifying. First, they square off against Jamaica at Q2 Stadium in Austin on October 7 before facing Panama in Panama City on October 10. Then, it’s back to home soil to take on Costa Rica on October 13. Atlanta United fans will obviously be keeping an eye on Miles Robinson and George Bello to see how they fare during this set of matches.
Adam Buksa Called Into Poland National Team For FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

BOSTON (CBS) — Like his New England teammates Matt Turner and Tajon Buchanan, Revolution forward Adam Buksa will be spending his early October break on the international pitch. Buksa has been called into the Poland National Team for two FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches over the next week. Buksa will join Poland for its upcoming World Cup Qualifiers at home against San Marino on Oct. 9 and away at Albania on Oct. 12. The 25-year-old striker excelled in his first action with the Poland National Team during September’s qualifying action, recording four goals in his first three caps, including a hat trick...
