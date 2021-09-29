Preview: The Crew face Mexican champions Cruz Azul in tonight’s Campeones Cup
Because the Columbus Crew is fighting for their playoff lives — with a pivotal road contest at Philadelphia looming this Sunday — it can be easy to forget they won MLS Cup last year. The triumph over Seattle last December earned Columbus entry into multiple prestigious international competitions, starting with the CONCACAF Champions League this past spring. The next of those is a one-off contest going down tonight (Wednesday, Sept. 29) at Lower.com Field: the Campeones Cup against Deportivo Cruz Azul, reigning champions of Mexico’s Liga MX. Things kick off at 8 p.m., with TV coverage on ESPN2, Univision and TUDN.www.columbusalive.com
Comments / 0