Preview: The Crew face Mexican champions Cruz Azul in tonight’s Campeones Cup

When Jonathan Mensah’s head met the cross from Milton Valenzuela and placed the ball in the back of the net for a 2-0 Columbus Crew lead in the Campeones Cup Wednesday night, the scenes at Lower.com Field were remarkable. The only negative of the situation was that the dogpile of Black & Gold players that ensued behind the goal happened in front of the south stands mostly filled with Cruz Azul fans and not the Nordecke at the other end of the pitch.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO