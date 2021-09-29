CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering the time R. Kelly got booted from a Columbus music fest

Cover picture for the articleR. Kelly, who faced accusations of sexually abusing dozens of young women for more than 25 years, was finally convicted of federal racketeering and sex-trafficking charges on Monday. Announcement of the charges followed a month-long federal trial in Brooklyn, New York, where Kelly faced one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law addressing sex trafficking. The singer was found guilty of all counts, and now faces decades in prison, with sentencing scheduled to take place on May 4, 2022.

