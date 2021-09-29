Remembering the time R. Kelly got booted from a Columbus music fest

R. Kelly, who faced accusations of sexually abusing dozens of young women for more than 25 years, was finally convicted of federal racketeering and sex-trafficking charges on Monday. Announcement of the charges followed a month-long federal trial in Brooklyn, New York, where Kelly faced one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law addressing sex trafficking. The singer was found guilty of all counts, and now faces decades in prison, with sentencing scheduled to take place on May 4, 2022.