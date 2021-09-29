Contractor Bosses Should Fully Pay for Construction Worker Parking
It’s well before sunrise when they start showing up downtown, hefting their tool buckets, lunches, hard hats and harnesses on their way past the chain-link fences: Carpenters, electricians, ironworkers, cement masons, laborers, painters, plumbers, crane operators, and more. These are the men and women who daily apply their skill, strength, and ingenuity to build the apartment buildings, roads and bridges, office towers, and transit systems that make Seattle run.www.thestranger.com
Comments / 1