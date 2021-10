The Wilsonville business may have to pay nearly $90,000 in fines after putting up a flagpole without a permit. Now that Camping World has taken down the American flagpole it put up in March without first receiving a permit to do so, the Wilsonville government and the company will need to negotiate how much the business will pay in fines. Camping World had the pole up for nearly 180 days and, according to code, the city could issue a fine of up to $500 for each day it was up. Therefore the maximum fine could be around $88,000. The city...

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO