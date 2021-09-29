CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Shin Megami Tensei V English Voice Cast Revealed

By Zach Barbieri
gaminginstincts.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShin Megami Tensei V is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch in about a month and a half. This has been a long time coming since the previous title in the series Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse was released 5 years prior, with this newest entry being announced shortly after that. Soon players will be able to dive back into the post-apocalyptic horror setting of the SMT mainline series, but before that studio has released a trailer introducing the west to the English voice cast for the game.

www.gaminginstincts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gematsu

Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 113: Decarabia’ video

Volume 113 of Atlus’ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning demon Decarabia. Shin Megami Tensei V is due out for Switch on November 11 in Japan and November 12 worldwide. Read more about the game here, here, and here. Watch the latest trailer here. Watch...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Shin Megami Tensei V full Japanese Nintendo Direct trailer

It appears that Japan got a full length trailer of Shin Megami Tensei V gameplay in today’s Nintendo Direct, while the English Direct only featured a smaller snippet of the trailer. This full length Japanese trailer is a minute long and shows off several different settings, battles, and characters. The...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #111 Showcases the Elephant-Headed Hindu God Ganesha

The official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 111th Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Ganesha, a well-known god in Hinduism who iconically has the head of an elephant. He presides over the arts and sciences and is referred to as the Lord of Beginnings while controlling the placements of life’s obstacles.
ENTERTAINMENT
gamingideology.com

Shin Megami Tensei V will also have its own show in the coming days

On Shin Megami Tensei V Unfortunately, fans of Nintendo Direct had to do without and the game fit the advertised theme perfectly: “Mainly information about the games coming out this winter.“And no, please don’t start the winter calendar now. Metroid Dread was there too!. If you’re craving more Shin Megami...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actors#Megami Tensei#English#The Nintendo Switch#Smt#Nintendo Of America#Atlus#Miyazu#Fionn Mac#Gaming Instincts
perfectly-nintendo.com

Shin Megami Tensei V: latest News Program and trailers

As announced last month, the latest News Program for Shin Megami Tensei V was uploaded today. This month’s episode focuses on two topics: Bethel Demons of Each Country and Traversing Da’at. Here’s the full program (make sure to activate English subs!):. For those who can’t or don’t want to watch...
COMICS
noisypixel.net

Shin Megami Tensei V News Broadcast Volume 3 Discusses Story-Centric Demons and Exploration Mechanics

Atlus Japan has shared the third volume of their news broadcasts for the upcoming latest mainline entry in the Shin Megami Tensei series, Shin Megami Tensei V. This video primarily introduces the demons that play crucial roles in the story, following the last 2 broadcasts that focused on the vital human characters. Additionally, key aspects of map exploration and mechanics were introduced, like the request system, Magatsuhi, and more.
COMICS
Twinfinite

Shin Megami Tensei V Gets Even More Trailers Showing Khonsu, Vāsuki, Zeus, Odin, and Da’at Exploration

It appears that Atlus is really trying to break some record with trailers dedicated to Shin Megami Tensei V. Today the developer launched two additional trailers. The first introducing demons from various regions belonging to the Bethel organization, Khonsu from the Egyptian branch, Vāsuki from the Indian branch, Zeus from the Greek branch, and Odin from the Scandinavian branch.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Instagram
noisypixel.net

Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #127 Showcases the Iconic Underworld Guardian Cerberus

The official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 127th Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Cerberus, who needs no introduction, but I shall provide 1 anyway. He is a monstrous canine under Hades’ beck and call who guards the Underworld’s gates. Additionally, while he is usually depicted with 3 heads, it is not necessarily defined, such as his appearance with just 1 head in this game.
COMICS
gaminginstincts.com

Diablo II Resurrected Review – A Well Preserved Relic

PLATFORMS: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC. DEVELOPER: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions. *Disclaimer - This product is being reviewed on the Xbox Series X and played on the "Hardcore" (permadeath mode) with the code provided by the publisher for the purposes of this review. Gaming Instincts is an Amazon affiliate and does gain financial benefits if you choose to purchase this product on this page.*
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Shin Megami Tensei V lets us start the week with new demons

Atlus now has four more demons out Shin Megami Tensei V presents. These are in particular the Principality, Flauros, Rakshasa and Cybele. By the way, the game has more than 200 demons. Let’s see how many more entries the video series gets. So far, the following demons have been shown:
COMICS
gaminginstincts.com

Achievements Coming To Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store first tested the waters when it came to Achievements last year. Ark: Survival Evolved acted in a similar fashion to a beta, featuring achievements as a test for future rollouts of the feature across the Epic Store. While it took a while we are finally going to be getting a wider rollout of the feature across multiple games, though not every game will be getting the feature yet.
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

Capcom Will Make PC Its Main Platform

Noticing its ever-growing PC Audience and global sales numbers Capcom seems poised to make a switch, focusing more of its energy into the PC versions of their games. To this effect, Capcom looks to turn the PC into its “main platform” moving forward. This is a drastic switch in its marketing as it has largely focused on the console market, dating back all the way to its early days releasing titles for the NES.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Shin Megami Tensei V details Miman, Abscess, difficulty settings, more

Atlus has shared a new batch of details and screenshots for Shin Megami Tensei V for characters, demons, Da’at, and various systems like Miman, quests, and difficulty settings. Much of this was covered in the latest video report. Here’s the full rundown:. Characters. The protagonist must cooperate with Bethel’s Tokyo...
COMICS
gaminginstincts.com

Sora Coming To Super Smash Bros.

During the Nintendo Direct about a week ago, Nintendo announced that the Final ” Mr. Sakurai Presents” event would be happening soon for the final character to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster. It was one of two oddly placed announcements of announcement events placed in an otherwise great Direct, but it did its jobs as the rumor mill once again started going wild with possibilities.
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

Bluepoint Games Next Project Might be Bloodborne Related – Rumor

Bloodborne rumors have become a dime a dozen this year with news that a remaster might be in the works, it might be finally releasing on PC, and even a spiritual successor is in the works. So what is one more rumor, that the newly acquired Bluepoint Games which is now part of PlayStation Studios, is working on a Bloodborne project in some capacity. As always, take this with a huge helping of salt as I will shortly explain why.
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

Sly Cooper Is Coming Back – Rumor

There have been several rumors about classic franchises returning this year. The current trend being nostalgia projects that play off of classic franchises. With the successful return of franchises like Crash Bandicoot, this is a trend that doesn’t seem like it is going away anytime soon. Of course, this leads to nearly every franchise getting rumors about their return with many most likely not poised to.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy