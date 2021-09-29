Shin Megami Tensei V English Voice Cast Revealed

Shin Megami Tensei V is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch in about a month and a half. This has been a long time coming since the previous title in the series Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse was released 5 years prior, with this newest entry being announced shortly after that. Soon players will be able to dive back into the post-apocalyptic horror setting of the SMT mainline series, but before that studio has released a trailer introducing the west to the English voice cast for the game.