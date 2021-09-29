CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mancelona, MI

Memoranda: 09/29/21

By From Staff Reports
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMancelona’s Amy Burk, Executive Director of Communities In Schools of Northwest Michigan, has been selected to receive the prestigious Presidential Award of Excellence from the National Communities In Schools office in Washington, D.C. She was recognized at the 2021 CIS Leadership Town Hall “All In For Students Awards” presentation, held virtually. “This award is actually a reflection of our entire team here in Northwest Michigan,” said Burk. “They work reliably and relentlessly to help our students, especially given the challenges we’ve faced in the last year.” CIS of Northwest Michigan works full-time inside K-12 school buildings including Central Lake Public Schools, East Jordan Public Schools, Ellsworth Community School, Kalkaska Public Schools, and Mancelona Public Schools. Serving more than 2,500 students, CIS works to build relationships with students that empower them to stay in school and achieve in life.

