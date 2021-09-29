New Senate Bill Addresses Afghanistan Crisis

Senator Portman Introduces Legislation to Address Taliban Takeover. 09/29/2021 Washington, D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that, on September 27, 2021, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) introduced the Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act to address issues lingering from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The bill is co-sponsored by 21 other Republicans and commissions the State Department to sanction the Taliban, explore relationships with those aiding the Taliban, and reduce aid to humanitarian efforts only. Most importantly, the bill explores the issues surrounding hostages taken by the Taliban and considers special immigrant visas for Afghan refugees and parolees, which could mean good news for persecuted Christians in Afghanistan.