Local lawmaker urges New York’s Commission on Judicial Nomination to change nomination qualifications

Deputy Senate Majority Leader Mike Gianaris is suggesting that New York’s Commission on Judicial Nomination change the things they look at when deciding if someone is a qualified nominee to serve as a judge.

Gianaris suggests they consider things like lived experiences, work experiences, and the knowledge they have gained through these things.

Judge Eugene Fahey from the state Court of Appeals is retiring and will need to be replaced.

The way the replacement happens is by the Governor sending a list of “qualified” and “not qualified” individuals to the state’s chief executive, where the nomination plays out quietly at the Capitol.

“It is my strong belief your future recommended candidates should add to the diversity of the court – looking beyond simply career jurists and prosecutors – including attorneys from a variety of professional backgrounds, personal lived experiences, and areas of the state,” he wrote in the letter.

He added that the commission should also seek outside input for more holistic ratings.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)