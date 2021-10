Bubba Wallace became only the second Black driver in history to win the Nascar Cup Series after rain disrupted Monday’s playoff at the Talladega Superspeedway.Wallace, who took the lead on Lap 113, had to drive through a crash three laps later before a rainstorm brought the race to a halt. The cars were brought to the pits at lap 117 of the scheduled 188, and at about 3.30 pm officials called the race, making Wallace the first African American to win Nascar’s top event since Wendell Scott’s victory 58 years ago.Waiting in his pit, Wallace celebrated wildly with...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO