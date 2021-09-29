CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP: Man sentenced in crash that killed Baker University employee

By AP Wire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. — A 27-year-old Paola man was sentenced to more than three years in prison after a fatal crash killed a Baker University employee. The Douglas County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday that Tayler Livingston was sentenced to 41 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Authorities said Livingston’s car was trying to pass another vehicle on Kansas 33 about 6 miles east of Baldwin City in February 2020. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Livingston’s vehicle hit a car driven by 25-year-old Deeva Sharma, of Leawood. Sharma died in the crash. The district attorney’s office say Livingston was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

