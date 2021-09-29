CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Italy Producer Prices Increase For Seventh Month

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 8 days ago

Italy’s producer prices rose for the seventh month in a row in August, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday. The producer price index increased 11.6 percent year-on-year in August, following a 11.2 percent rise in July. On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent in August,...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ForexTV.com

Germany Industrial Production Falls In August

Germany’s industrial production declined more than expected in August, data from Destatis revealed on Thursday. Industrial output fell 4 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in July. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 0.4 percent. Compared with February 2020, the month before restrictions were imposed due...
INDUSTRY
ForexTV.com

Czech Industrial Production Drops; Trade Balance Swing To Deficit

The Czech Republic’s industrial production dropped and construction output increased in June, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday. Separate data showed that the trade balance swung to deficit in August, as imports increased more than exports. Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in August,...
INDUSTRY
ForexTV.com

Estonia Inflation Accelerates In September

Estonia’s consumer prices rise in September, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday. The consumer price index rose 6.6 percent year-on-year in September, following a 5.0 percent growth in August. “Compared to September 2020, the consumer price index was affected the most by a 74.5 percent increase in the price...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Pound Little Changed After U.K. Halifax House Price Data

UK Halifax house price data for September has been released at 2.00 am ET Thursday. The pound changed little against its major rivals after the data. The pound was trading at 1.3577 against the greenback, 151.36 against the yen, 1.2598 against the franc and 0.8507 against the euro around 2:04 am ET.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#The Producer#Istat#Instaforex Company
ForexTV.com

Denmark Industrial Production Growth Slows In August

Denmark’s industrial production increased at a softer pace in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday. Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 5.1 percent month-on-month in August, after a 5.3 percent growth in July. In June, output fell 4.5 percent. Production of pharmaceutical increased the most by 30.1 percent...
WORLD
ForexTV.com

Austria Wholesale Price Inflation Rises For Eight Month

Austria’s wholesale price inflation increased for the eighth straight month in September, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday. The wholesale price index grew 13.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 12.0 percent rise in August. Prices for scraps and residual materials accelerated 93.7 percent annually in September...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Japan Leading Index Declines In August

Japan’s leading index decreased in August, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday. The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 101.8 in August from 104.1 in July. This was the lowest since February, when it was 98.9. The coincident index decreased to 91.5 in...
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

UK House Prices Rise At Fastest Pace Since 2007

UK house prices grew at the strongest pace since 2007 as stamp duty holiday draws to a close, survey data released by the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed on Thursday. House prices grew 1.7 percent month-on-month in September, following an increase of 0.8 percent in August. This was the third consecutive rise in prices.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
ForexTV.com

France Trade Deficit Narrows In August

France’s trade gap and the current account deficit narrowed in August from July, official data showed on Thursday. The trade deficit fell to EUR 6.67 billion in August from EUR 7.08 billion in July, the customs office reported. In the same period last year, the trade shortfall was EUR 7.07 billion.
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Taiwan Inflation Increases In September

Taiwan’s consumer price inflation increased in September, mainly due to indices for vegetables and fruits, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics revealed on Wednesday. Consumer prices rose 2.63 percent year-on-year in September, following 2.35 percent increase in August. Economists had forecast a 2.2 percent increase.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Spain Industrial Output Expands At Slower Pace

Spain’s industrial production grew at a slower pace in August, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday. Industrial output rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 3.3 percent increase logged in July. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 3.5 percent. On an unadjusted basis,...
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone Retail Sales Data

At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes Eurozone retail sales data for August. Sales are forecast to advance 0.8 percent on month, in contrast to the 2.3 percent decline posted in July. Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the pound,...
RETAIL
ForexTV.com

Germany Factory Orders Fall More Than Expected In August

Germany’s factory orders declined more than expected in August, data from Destatis revealed on Wednesday. Factory orders fell 7.7 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a revised 4.9 percent rise in July. Orders were forecast to drop moderately by 2.1 percent. Excluding major orders, manufacturing orders decreased 5.1 percent from...
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Hungary Industrial Production Growth Slows; Retail Sales Rise

Hungary’s industrial production grew at a softer pace in August and retail sales increased, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday. Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, after a 10.2 percent rise in July. The industrial production volume increased 2.6 percent yearly...
RETAIL
The Independent

German factory orders register sharp decline in August

Factory orders in Germany plummeted 7.7% in August compared with the previous month, led by much lower demand from countries outside the eurozone, official figures showed Wednesday.The drop in orders, a leading indicator for Europe s biggest economy, followed month-on-month gains of 4.6% in June and 4.9% in July. The Economy Ministry said that orders from inside Germany were down 5.2%, while those from non-eurozone countries were off 15.2%. Orders from Germany's partners in the 19-nation eurozone were up 1.6%.The ministry said the drop may be due in part to big bulk orders in July and to the fact that summer vacations at some automakers fell in August this year. There was a 12% drop in orders in the car sector, while orders for machinery were off only 1%.“Today’s disappointment has also an upside: it brings some relief to German manufacturers who are increasingly suffering from high backlogs,” Carsten Brzeski, a Frankfurt-based economist at ING said in a research note. “Judging from still richly filled order books and low inventories, the future for industrial production should be extremely bright,” he added, “if it wasn’t for the ongoing supply chain frictions.”
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Germany's Construction Sector Continues To Shrink

Germany’s construction sector continued to contract in September with supply bottlenecks, capacity constraints and strong price pressures acting as headwinds to activity and new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. The construction Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 47.1 in September from 44.6 in August. However, a reading...
CONSTRUCTION
ForexTV.com

France Industrial Output Growth Improves In August

France’s industrial production growth doubled in August largely driven by the rebound in the manufacture of machinery and equipment and mining, data released by the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday. Industrial production grew 1 percent month-on-month, faster than the 0.5 percent increase in July. Economists had forecast the rate...
INDUSTRY
ForexTV.com

Philippines Inflation Rate Eases To 4.8%

Overall consumer prices in the Philippines were up 4.8 percent on year in September, the National Statistics Office said on Tuesday. That was shy of expectations for 5.1 percent and down from 4.9 percent in August. On a monthly basis, inflation was flat – again missing forecasts for an increase...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Eurozone Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In August

Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated in August driven by higher energy prices, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday. Producer price inflation advanced to 13.4 percent from 12.4 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast an annual rate of 13.5 percent. Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose to 7.4 percent...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Tokyo Overall Inflation Rises 0.3% On Year In September

Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 0.3 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday. That was in line with expectations following the 0.4 percent contraction in August. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 0.1...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy