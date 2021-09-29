Boeing Center Uses Virtual Training for Navy Planes

Reports that autopilots were causing sudden nosedives led to flight restrictions on all upgraded Block 45 KC-135s. Crews on U.S. Air Force KC-135 tankers with the Block 45 upgrade package have been prohibited from engaging the aircraft's autopilot at altitudes under 10,000 feet, except in very certain circumstances, due to a curious chain of events. Air Mobility Command imposed this restriction after receiving reports of at least two instances where the nose of one of these aircraft suddenly pitched down with the autopilot engaged, a potentially very dangerous occurrence. A subsequent investigation initially indicated that the autopilot might have been switching off entirely unexpectedly, but the Air Force now says it is confident that the system has actually been working as intended and plans to rescind the current flight restriction within days.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 HOURS AGO