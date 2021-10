Welcome to NASCAR’s version of survivor. Over the past four seasons, at least five playoff contenders have finished 25th or worse in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. With the exception of Denny Hamlin, who won at Las Vegas – and perhaps Kyle Larson with his massive points’ lead earned through six wins, 15 stage wins, and the regular season championship – no one gained a clear advantage at Vegas. The gap between third in the standings and ninth is a mere 35 points. Everyone below third in the standings is in greater jeopardy of falling below the cutline.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO