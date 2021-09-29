Gold Edges Higher As Yields Fall

The USD tended to gain yesterday and during today’s Asian session as uncertainty about the recovery of the global economy remains present. Markets seem to be shifting their attention towards the US Employment report for September due out on Friday, yet data about the employment market are also due out today and tomorrow and could come also under the focus of market participants. On the monetary front we note Chicago Fed President Evan’s comments that inflation in the US could drop below the bank’s 2% target once the bottleneck issues in the supply chains are addressed, which sounded more dovish. On the other hand, tensions in the US-Sino relationships seem to be easing for now, given that US President Biden stated yesterday that he spoke with Chinese President Xi and they agreed to follow the Taiwan agreement. We expect fundamentals to lead the USD, yet the ADP employment report for September may also capture trader’s attention.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO