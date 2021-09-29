CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Edges Higher As Yields Fall

By Insta Forex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold recovered some ground on Wednesday as a pull-back in U.S. bond yields offered some respite to the previous metal. Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,745.23 per ounce, after having fallen to its lowest in over a month the previous day. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,745.05.

