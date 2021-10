The US dollar initially tried to rally on Tuesday against the Indian rupee but found enough resistance to turn things around and close towards the ₹75 handle. This is an area that previously has been resistive, and one that will attract a certain amount of attention due to the psychology attached to the big figure. I also find it interesting that we have ended up forming a bit of a shooting star, and if we break down below that shooting star, it would technically be a signal to start selling.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO