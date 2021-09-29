Micron's 'Fire and Ice' Report Got Me Thinking: Here's My Trading Plan

I'm not going to lie. As an investor, I nearly gave up on Marvell Technology (MRVL) at several points last spring. On Wednesday, that patience bore fruit. Actually, the shares have not underperformed the broader semiconductor space in months. but yesterday was special. For one thing, Marvell increased the firm's long-term sales growth target to 15% to 20%, from the prior target of 10% to 15%. For another, the firm made clear its target of returning more than 50% of free cash flow to shareholders. According to the most recent data available, Marvell has generated $751 million (ttm) in unlevered free cash flow, and had $559 million (Q2) in net cash as well as $785 million (Q2) in accounts receivable on the books.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO