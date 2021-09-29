Micron's 'Fire and Ice' Report Got Me Thinking: Here's My Trading Plan
Memory chip giant Micron Technology ( MU) reported its fiscal fourth quarter results on Tuesday evening and it was a mixture of "fire and ice." The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share, and GAAP EPS of $2.39, comfortably beating Wall Street estimate either way. Micron also generated $8.27B in revenue over the three-month period, good for annual growth of 36.5%, and also a nice beat. By the way, this was Micron's third consecutive quarter putting together year-over-year sales growth of greater than 30%.realmoney.thestreet.com
