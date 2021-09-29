Bair Mail: On Feleipe Franks, Matt Ryan's time in pocket, Kaleb McGary, Grady Jarrett and defensive trends

Ryan completed 27 of 36 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Giants. He also was sacked three times and lost a fumble. Ryan set a milestone with his 350th career passing touchdown, a four-yarder to Olamide Zaccheaus in the second quarter. Although the signal-caller was stripped afterward and nearly threw an interception in the end zone later as well, Ryan's one-yard touchdown to Lee Smith and subsequent drive for the game-winning field goal overall made for an enjoyable, comeback performance. The 36-year-old now will turn his focus to Week 4's matchup against a Washington defense that on Sunday surrendered four passing touchdowns.

