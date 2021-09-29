CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bair Mail: On Feleipe Franks, Matt Ryan's time in pocket, Kaleb McGary, Grady Jarrett and defensive trends

By Scott Bair
atlantafalcons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd…we're on to Washington. The Falcons victory over the New York Giants is now and forever in the rearview, as focus shifts to Sunday's contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While the Falcons have shown improvement over the first three games, there are no illusions inside or outside the team complex about this team being complete, or anywhere close to fully formed.

www.atlantafalcons.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Lombardi: Indications Falcons QB Matt Ryan is 'declining'

The Atlanta Falcons got their first win of the season on Sunday against the Giants. However, the offense was only able to put up 17-points, winning it on a Younghoe Koo field goal. The Falcons decided to look past a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, and instead taking TE...
NFL
Yardbarker

Matt Ryan Falling in QB Rankings

Quarterback Matt Ryan is off to a slow start along with his 0-2 Atlanta Falcons. Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com has Ryan falling even farther in his quarterback rankings this week. Ryan is down three spots after a three interception performance in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
audacy.com

Matt Ryan says he loves Atlanta, not worried about future

Matt Ryan has watched Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady switch teams, so he knows there’s a possibility he won’t finish his career with the Atlanta Falcons. Save that speculation for talk shows and columns. Ryan is too focused on this season and too smart to say otherwise. “The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mayfield
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Feleipe Franks
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws two touchdowns

Ryan completed 27 of 36 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Giants. He also was sacked three times and lost a fumble. Ryan set a milestone with his 350th career passing touchdown, a four-yarder to Olamide Zaccheaus in the second quarter. Although the signal-caller was stripped afterward and nearly threw an interception in the end zone later as well, Ryan's one-yard touchdown to Lee Smith and subsequent drive for the game-winning field goal overall made for an enjoyable, comeback performance. The 36-year-old now will turn his focus to Week 4's matchup against a Washington defense that on Sunday surrendered four passing touchdowns.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Swiss
Yardbarker

Falcons LISTEN: Can Kaleb McGary Bounce Back vs. Washington?

Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary is one of the most important pieces of the Atlanta Falcons. As the team's starting right tackle for the past three years, McGary holds enormous responsibility, but he's not quite lived up to his status as a first-round draft selection in 2019. McGary has allowed a...
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons Daily: What are the Falcons doing with Feleipe Franks?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The vision Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot had when they picked Feleipe Franks up as an undrafted free agent this offseason did not include the possibility of moving him to tight end... initially. The duo said then that they liked what they saw from Franks from a physical standpoint. They liked his build. They liked his athleticism. They saw potential there, but they saw it at quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Did Matt Ryan's early success change expectations for rookie QBs?

After one of the worst seasons in Falcons history, Atlanta drafted Matt Ryan with the third overall selection in 2008. Since there was no other worthy quarterback on the roster, Ryan was thrust into the starting job Week 1 and performed better than most anticipated. In fact, on Ryan’s very first NFL pass, he connected with Michael Jenkins for a 62-yard touchdown against the eventual 0-16 Detroit Lions.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Five things to watch in Week 4 matchup vs. Washington Football Team

The Falcons have a chance to get to .500 with a win over Washington this Sunday. After two losses to open the season, the Falcons entered into a three-game slate that many considered to contain relatively winnable games for Atlanta, as the Falcons face both New York teams and Washington.
NFL
chatsports.com

Could Feleipe Franks turn into Atlanta Falcons' version of Taysom Hill?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith went to his rookie quarterback a couple of weeks ago, after Feleipe Franks had gone through the preseason, after he had made the 53-man roster, with an idea. An experiment of sorts, a way to take the third quarterback on the roster and make him more.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy