Apple Harvest Festival returns this weekend and next with full lineup of live entertainment, food, more

SOUTHINGTON – The Apple Harvest Festival will return this year for two weeks, starting this Friday, featuring vendors galore and a full lineup of live entertainment. The festival, located on the Town Green, Town Hall front lawn and Ricco Way, features a busy schedule of events, entertainment, activities, crafts and a wide selection of food for festival-goers to enjoy. There will also be variety of vendor booths including local churches, civic and school organizations, as well as non-profits and commercial groups. Indoor and outdoor booths and attractions will also be located on the properties of the First Congregational Church, American Legion, Masonic Lodge and Elks Lodge.