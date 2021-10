*I wrote this back when the Titans traded for Julio Jones but forgot to post this up. This piece won't age well but for what it’s worth I’m going to post this up. The Titans traded for Julio Jones back in June. With this trade it tells me that the Titans view themselves in a super bowl window right now and they are hopeful that Jones is the missing piece. Considering how well the Titans played last year without Jones, we the fans can only imagine what the offense will look like with Jones in the line-up.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO