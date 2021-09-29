CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexmark CEO: Lexington company ‘can help others in their transformation journeys’

Lexington Herald-Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexington-based Lexmark announced an expansion into a new market. The company will sell its own Internet-of-things data management platform to other companies, a potential $50 billion market while still staying focused on its core printing mission.

Lexington Herald-Leader

Can a Lexmark Internet of Things expansion win in a $50 billion market?

When was the last time you printed a document? Maybe before the pandemic. You may not even have noticed that you haven’t printed anything. But Lexmark, which manages more than 1.2 million printers for businesses around the world, did. Years ago the Lexington-based company shifted from just making and selling...
RETAIL
