The National News is reporting that children's toys will be expensive and in short supply this Christmas. The message is - Shop early and maybe lower expectations. Ok, good advice. If you get a bunch of toys and are planning to fly to see the grandkids, the shopping advice is the same. Start now and don't count on any last-minute deals.Hopper puts out an annual Holiday Travel Guidance Report. which says:domestic airfare for Christmas flights has already trended higher than 2019 levels at this time, priced more comparably to 2018, That means travelors can expect Christmas travel to run around $430/round-trip, airfare and that's up 71% from 2020 .

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO