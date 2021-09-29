CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most video games penalize failure. Enter the time loop.

By Aaron Potter
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if you found yourself caught in a loop, forced to repeat the same experience over and over? It’s a premise routinely explored in media: think “Groundhog Day,” “Palm Springs” and Netflix’s “Russian Doll.” Now, video games are catching up, with a swath of games released in 2021 exploring the concept of time loops.

