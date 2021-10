Have you ever dreamed of living like a Viking? Or even just drinking like one? This event could fulfill at least one of those dreams. Just last weekend I visited the Viking themed establishment known, appropriately, as Valhalla. Valhalla sits on Miller Road in Kalamazoo and serves as the taproom for City Union Brewery and Norse Nectar Meadery, according to their Facebook page. And let me tell you...those meads do NOT play around. Enjoying a couple delicious selections (at 14% abv) was enough to make both my boyfriend and I immediately take a nap when we got home.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO