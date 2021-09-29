CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sugar Grove, NC

Franklin Keith Hicks

Watauga Democrat
 8 days ago

Franklin Keith Hicks, 64 of Sugar Grove, N.C., died on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center from complication of acute kidney failure after a brief illness. Born March 20, 1957 in Watauga County, he was the son of the late Elmo and Pauline Vines Hicks. Keith was a long time member of Boone United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the NC Locksmith Association and Girl Scouts of the USA. He recently retired from Appalachian State University after 26 years of service.

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
County
Watauga County, NC
City
Creedmoor, NC
City
Sugar Grove, NC
City
Vilas, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shirley Johnson
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy