Franklin Keith Hicks
Franklin Keith Hicks, 64 of Sugar Grove, N.C., died on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center from complication of acute kidney failure after a brief illness. Born March 20, 1957 in Watauga County, he was the son of the late Elmo and Pauline Vines Hicks. Keith was a long time member of Boone United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the NC Locksmith Association and Girl Scouts of the USA. He recently retired from Appalachian State University after 26 years of service.www.wataugademocrat.com
Comments / 0