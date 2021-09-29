CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Lexi and Danny Reed’s inspiring journey

viralhatch.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexi and Danny Reed were once a young, loving couple with hopes and dreams just like any other. But the pair had a one huge problem that prevented them from living out their lives to the fullest: both of them were overweight. At the time of their wedding, Lexi weighed...

viralhatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Sally Spectra’s Wedding Dress Surprise

The Young and The Restless spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will have a surprise gift for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) which she will get to her in an unusual way – the wedding dress she designed for Victoria! Viewers will see Sally’s wedding dress surprise in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Weight Loss While Getting A Pedicure With Mom Maria Shriver

Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off the results of his fitness journey while out with mom Maria Shriver in Los Angeles. See before and after photos. Christopher Schwarzenegger stepped out for a pedicure with his famous mom on October 5 and showed off his recent weight loss results. The 24-year-old son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver looked slimmed down while at a nail salon in Los Angeles. He wore a dark t-shirt, shorts, and Adidas slides, as seen in photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria Plays Ashland, Protects Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) slammed Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). At the time, Victoria claimed it was because Nick disrespected her wishes and poked around in Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) past. However, the actress hinted that there could be another reason and Nick’s life could be in danger.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Food#Amusement Park#Calories#The Daily Mail
HollywoodLife

Jessa Duggar’s Daughters Ivy, 2, & Fern, 2 Months, Look Adorable In Matching Dresses — Photos

Jessa Duggar snapped precious photos of her two youngest children cuddled up on the couch. To make things even more adorable, the sisters wore matching outfits!. Twinning! Jessa Duggar Seewald‘s daughters Ivy, 2, and two-month-old Fern wore matching outfits in two new photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday, October 6. The former Counting On star, 28, snapped pics of her two youngest children — whom she shares with husband Ben Seewald — sweetly cuddling each other on a couch, while looking adorable in their matching attire. Ivy and Fern cheesed for the camera in the same plaid green dresses and similar-looking head pieces. Ivy had on a white beanie, while her baby sister sported a stylish white headband.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Britney Spears's teenage sons seen in incredibly rare photo - and WOW!

Gemma Strong Britney Spears’s teenage sons Jayden and Preston are seen in very rare photograph - and they are so big. Britney Spears's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are all grown up! The teenagers appeared in a rare social media post at the weekend as they spent time with their father, Kevin Federline.
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Madonna lies across desk, flashes audience on ‘Tonight Show’

She’s just trying to express herself. Madonna wreaked havoc during her appearance on “The Tonight Show” Thursday when she crawled across host Jimmy Fallon’s desk and flashed her tush to the audience. The “Material Girl” singer, 63, stopped by the late-night show to promote her new documentary, “Madame X,” and...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Queen Latifah Says 'Living Single' Cast Was Told They Needed To Lose Weight: 'We Look Like Real Women'

The star is working to change the narrative people have about obesity and opening up about her journey with her body before and after entering the industry. In all the years that Queen Latifah has been a household name, one of the things she hasn’t really openly discussed is her weight. But for the first time, she’s sharing her health journey in an effort to put the spotlight on a new partnership. She’s teamed up with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to change the narrative surrounding obesity. Their goal, through a series of short videos meant to play out like modern TV shows, is to reduce the stigma and shame people try to attach to the disease and put more focus on things, like the hormonal issues and biology that can cause it. Hence the title of the campaign, “It’s Bigger Than Me.”
WEIGHT LOSS
The Hollywood Gossip

Rob Kardashian Returns to Instagram, Shocks Fans With New Look

Rob Kardashian has had endured many, many ups and downs over the course of his tumultuous career. Actually, come to think of it, the downs have been plentiful, but the ups have been in short supply. Of course, it's tough to feel bad for the guy, as he brings most...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy