CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brian Flores September 29 Takeaways

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 8 days ago

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The session begins with a question about veteran guards Ereck Flowers and Jermaine Eluemunor and the Dolphins' decision to let them go, but Flores punts on the question, saying he's worried about the current players on the team.

-- Flores then says he's not one to look back when it comes to second-guessing player evaluations.

-- Asked about the Trent Dilfer statement that QB coach Charlie Frye is the one calling the plays, Flores reiterates his previous statement that it's a collaborative effort.

-- Flores also says there is no change coming in the way the operation works.

-- With the Don Shula Celebration of Life scheduled for Saturday, Flores is asked about Shula and his aura around the Dolphins. Flores calls him the greatest coach of all time and says, "It's great that we get to honor him. ... It was an honor and a privilege for me to get to talk to him."

-- Flores relates that one Shula statement that always stuck with him was the need to be demanding of the players.

-- The Dolphins will face the 0-3 Colts on Sunday, but Flores says, "This is a good team. This is a very good team. They've been in every game."

-- The Colts obviously are well aware of QB Jacoby Brissett considering he played there before coming to Miami. "At the end of the day, there are some things they can take from that, but it comes down to execution."

-- Jaylen Waddle has put up decent numbers so far in his rookie season, but Flores says he's a young player who's learning something new every week. Flores says he likes Waddle's work ethic and says over time, "He'll be just fine."

-- Regarding the idea of trying to create more big plays on offense, Flores says there's gotta a balance between being aggressive and being smart.

-- In regards to identity, Flores says, "We want to be a balanced team."

-- Flores says he's taken a hard look at the third-down defense, which was first in the NFL last year but currently is last, and says it basically comes down to opponents simply making more plays.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa expected to return Week 6; Brian Flores doesn’t rule out possibility of major changes after loss to Colts

With how bad the Miami Dolphins offense looks with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, at least it appears starter Tua Tagovailoa will not have an extended stay on injured reserve. Tagovailoa is expected to return from his fractured ribs for the first game he’s eligible to come off the injured reserve list, Miami’s Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 17, according to ...
NFL
FanSided

Brian Flores is failing the Miami Dolphins like every other former coach

Brian Flores is a good head coach. Well, he was for the Miami Dolphins for the first two years but now, his future is in question or at least it should be. Flores won over his players with respect, not ego but it might be his ego that is creating a problem on his team. So far there doesn’t seem to be internal dissension. That could change if the team keeps losing.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Frye
The Spun

Brian Flores Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins will have their hands full on defense this Sunday, as they’ll be tasked with slowing down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores knows a thing or two about Brady since he spent a decade with him in New England. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll know how to throw the seven-time Super Bowl champion off his game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Flores points to lack of execution for run defense lapses

The Miami Dolphins had just tied up the game in overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders, hoping to get their defense back off the field and claim a chance to go win the football game. But if you blinked in that moment the Raiders took possession of the ball with the score tied at 28, you likely missed Las Vegas suddenly finding themselves in scoring range.
NFL
chatsports.com

Brian Flores: Past mad science success giving overconfidence on offense

During Coach Flores time with the Miami Dolphins, he has been known to take players and place them in unique positions within the defense. As many scratched their head as Brian Flores moved a long-time NFL corner, Eric Rowe, from boundary corner to strong safety, there were plenty of confused fans and pundits around the league.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is a looming tough decision

Rookie mistakes are allowed for rookies – players, coaches and even general managers. The troubling thing is that when you are in year three you need to set the precedent, not revert back to rookie mistakes. Coach Flores is teetering that line of advancing to the coach that everyone hopes he can become or falling like all other Miami Dolphins coaches before him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Qb
chatsports.com

Dolphins Rumors: Brian Flores 'Preferred to' Draft Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores reportedly preferred the team select Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL draft. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Flores prefers "bigger, strapping pocket passers" and that "numerous" people around the league have heard Flores wanted Herbert, who isn't necessarily a pocket passer but does fit the size bill at 6'6" and 237 pounds.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

Flores: Tua day-to-day; Fuller back with Fins

MIAMI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is considered “day-to-day” with a rib injury, head coach Brian Flores said Monday. Tagovailoa was knocked out of Miami’s 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after taking a hit from Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa on the Dolphins’ second drive of the game. He was carted into the locker room shortly after and did not return. Jacoby Brissett threw for 169 yards and an interception in his stead.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brian Flores Reveals His Expecation For WR Will Fuller This Weekend

Wide receiver Will Fuller is set to make his long-awaited Miami Dolphins debut later this weekend. After missing Week 1 while serving the final game of his six-game suspension for violating the league’s PED regulations, the former Texans star missed Week 2 with an unspecified “personal matter.”. Fuller returned to...
NFL
arcamax.com

Brian Flores puts Dolphins' early-season struggles on coaching staff

The company we keep tells others a lot about who we are, and the same can be said about sports teams. The Miami Dolphins are a middle-of-the-pack franchise that happens to be a bottom-dweller in too many important statistical categories on offense and defense following last Sunday’s 31-28 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and heading into this Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, which wraps up the first quarter of the season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Brian Flores expects WR Will Fuller to make debut for Miami Dolphins on Sunday

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller is expected to make his team debut Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Brian Flores said Friday. The former Houston Texans receiver served a one-game suspension to begin the season but was set to join the team in Week 2 before missing Miami's loss to the Buffalo Bills for personal reasons. Fuller returned to the team Monday and didn't miss any practice this week.
NFL
news3lv.com

Broadway star Brian Flores to perform National Anthem at Raiders game

Henderson (KSNV) — Raider Nation is invited to be a part of a celebration for Tom Flores this Sunday when the Silver and Black host Miami at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee will be honored at halftime during a ceremony that will include teammates and players from Tom’s legendary career with the Raiders, which spanned seven seasons as a player, eight seasons as an assistant coach and nine seasons as head coach.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

With Flores, Keep Ross Affect in Mind

Curtis details the history of Stephen Ross as the Miami Dolphins owner to THE critical moment in the 2020 Season to add context to the job Brian Flores is doing in the 2021 Season. Timestamps below will let the viewer cut to the chase… if wanted. Great job ! Excellent...
NFL
FanSided

Brian Flores has no plans to change the play calling because he likes it

Brian Flores isn’t making many Miami Dolphins fans happy with his bullish decisions on carrying two offensive coordinators and today, he said something fans are going to hate. Speaking to the media a day after the Dolphins got slapped around by the previously winless Indianapolis Colts, Flores had a few...
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
165
Followers
671
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy