After only a year in business, Turbo Chicken is expanding the catering arm of their takeout business and adding a food truck. Who opens a business during a pandemic? The team that brought you the Urban BBQ flavors of Kelvin & Co opened Turbo Chicken on Portage Rd in Portage in September of 2020. The goal was to serve not just another chicken sandwich but to create flavor combinations from fresh ingredients winnowed down to a simple menu. Mark and Kassidy brought in chef Gary to work his magic in the kitchen. (Side note: Gary told me he turned down a job as a DJ in New Orleans 30-odd years ago. I can tell you, there have been some odd years in the radio business.) Gary has found his passion as a culinary artist and you can taste it.

PORTAGE, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO