JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has raised the stakes. The Powerball group increased the previous $670 million dollar jackpot to $685 million for the Monday, October 4th drawing. It’s the 6th largest jackpot in the game’s history. Lottery officials said the increase was made because more people are playing to get lucky. Powerball Jackpot winners can receive their prize in one lump sum or in 30 separate payments for the next 29 years. Tuesday, October 5th’s Mega Millions and Mississippi Match 5 drawings will increase as well. Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be announced right before our WCBI news 10 o’clock broadcast begins.

JACKSON, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO