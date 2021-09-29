CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paley Center Makes Two Key Appointments

By THR staff
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago

The house of TV adds one executive and promotes another.

Elizabeth Rojas-Levi Courtesy of Joy Asico
Paley Center for the Media, the non-profit house for all things TV, has made two key appointments in its quest to celebrate and catalog the mediums of TV, radio and related platforms.

Elizabeth Rojas Levi, who moves to Paley from the Nokia Corporation, will serve as SVP of communications, while longtime Paley programs producer Rene Reyes has been promoted to VP of public programming and festivals.

“I am thrilled to welcome Elizabeth Rojas Levi to the Paley family and to recognize Rene Reyes for his outstanding work and dedication to raise the Paley Center’s public programs and festivals to new heights,” said Paley Center president and CEO Maureen Reidy. “They are both an example of the extraordinary talent, expertise, and diversity of our leadership team, and reflect Paley’s position as the standard of excellence in the industry now and for generations to come.”

With locations in New York and Los Angeles, and a suite of programming that includes Paley Front Rows, Paley Lives and PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, the group easily gets the most attention for PaleyFest iterations on both coasts — each of which has had to pivot during the pandemic.

Based in New York, Rojas will lead communications as well as work closely with the Paley Center’s Media Council and International Council, foundations and supporters to continue driving the center’s mission. “As a historic institutional landmark, the Paley Center has a remarkable convening power to create community, elevate diverse voices, and advance the exchange of ideas,” said Ms. Rojas Levi. “It’s an honor to join the team during an exciting time for the industry as technology continues to change consumer behavior, access to content and today’s cultural landscape.”

Reyes, who will manage Paley Center programming as it ramps up for a post-pandemic return to events, added: “It continues to be an honor to celebrate and preserve the creative legacy of television through the work of the Paley Center, and a privilege to collaborate with my talented colleagues at Paley and throughout an industry that I love.”

